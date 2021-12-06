Miracle Mile Shops, Major Renovations Will Start Next Year

Good evening everyone. I just received an email from Club Wyndham for a 4 night stay in Las Vegas, Orlando, Oceanside and 7 other cities + 30,000 Wyndham Rewards Points for $199. There are also some options for a 3 night stay + 15,000 Wyndham Rewards Points for $149. These are some of the highest bonuses I have ever seen for Wyndham vacation packages. These vacation packages require attending a 2 hour timeshare presentation (please see the terms and conditions before booking). You may be able to get an even better deal if you call the Club Wyndham phone number (1-855-895-3640). The phone reps really want people to attend the timeshare presentation and have the power to give you more incentives, like more free points or a prepaid gift card. I also saw some offers that came with SeaWorld tickets, AMEX gift cards, Caesars Rewards gift cards, and more.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 3 HOURS AGO