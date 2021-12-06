ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Miracle Mile Shops, Major Renovations Will Start Next Year

 2 days ago
Miracle Mile Shops, Major Renovations Will Start Next Year. Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino at the heart of the famed Las Vegas Strip will undergo an extensive interior and exterior transformation late next year. The 500,000-square-foot shopping center first opened its doors in 2000. The...

