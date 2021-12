Wales’ health minister has said booster vaccinations will be offered to all eligible adults by the end of January.Eluned Morgan MS confirmed people would still be called in priority order of age and vulnerability.But she said it is really important people come forward when contacted to “extend their protection”.NHS Wales is said to be giving more than 19,000 jabs a day after ramping up the booster programme in response to the spread of the Omicron variant.Four cases of Omicron have so far been reported in the country.The Welsh Government said it was aiming in the coming weeks to almost double...

