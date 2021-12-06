ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Four Letters That Help Kick-Start Advanced 5G Featured

By Andrew Burrell
thefastmode.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen looking ahead to 2022 and beyond, there are plenty of high hopes regarding what the more advanced stages of 5G and can deliver for communication service providers and enterprises. Behind part of that expectation is the less popularly known area of iSIMs, or integrated Subscriber Identity Modules), which play a...

www.thefastmode.com

Comments / 0

Related
thefastmode.com

Monetizing 5G Investments Featured

5G is one of the most exciting technical advancements in recent times and represents a profound impact mobile technology may have on the society. For the consumer it promises a faster and more convenient digital world. For operators it provides an opportunity to move beyond connectivity and collaborate across sectors such as finance, transport, retail and health to deliver new, rich services to consumers and businesses.
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

Tuya Smart Partners With TÜV SÜD To Boost Testing And Certification For Smart Devices

The new partnership aims for easier security certification for Tuya ecosystem partners and driving adoption of smart products in the market. Tuya Smart , a leading global IoT development platform, has established a long-term strategic partnership with TÜV SÜD, the German training, auditing, testing, and certification enterprise. Following the announcement...
BUSINESS
makeuseof.com

8 Advanced Slack Features That'll Make Your Life Easier

Slack is a collaboration app known for its productivity-boosting tools and easy interface. With just a bit of Slack time under your belt, you'll be well on your way to becoming a Slack pro. Want to get there faster? Using these Slack advanced features, you'll be feeling like a pro...
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

European operators want tech firms to help fund 5G and fibre rollouts

Several of Europe’s largest telecommunications firms have called for large technology companies to contribute to the cost of rolling out fibre and 5G across the continent, arguing that the current situation is unsustainable. Although next generation networks offer significant opportunities for operators to increase revenues through faster speeds and new...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#5g#Software Updates#Smart Cars#Bayer#Vodafone Business
u.today

Bancor DeFi to Release Bancor3 with Advanced Features

IL protection from day one, dual-sided rewards: What's new in Bancor3?. Bancor (BNT) is one of the oldest DeFi ecosystems, well known for its high APYs on major tokens, including the likes of Ethereum (ETH), Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC), Chainlink (LINK), Polygon (MATIC) and so on. Now, it is going to release its third version, Bancor3.
ECONOMY
mobileworldlive.com

2degrees kicks off 5G network testing

New Zealand-based 2degrees initiated tests on its 5G network in central Auckland and Wellington, with the aim to soon launch commercial service in the cities and Christchurch. CTO Martin Sharrock stated the 5G network was active for testing and optimisation, with 2degrees gathering data on network and device performance, upload and download speeds, and latency.
TECHNOLOGY
thefastmode.com

XL Axiata Taps Viavi ONMSi for 5G with Remote Fiber Test and Monitoring

Viavi Solutions on Wednesday announced that XL Axiata, the number one converged network operator in Indonesia, is using the VIAVI ONMSi Optical Network Management System to increase visibility into their fiber network. With intelligent remote test and monitoring capabilities, the ONMSi solution allows the operator to ensure peak performance, minimize...
TECHNOLOGY
aba.com

Four Best Practices for Advancing Bank Cybersecurity Programs for the Cloud Age

Cyber defense programs have a difficult mission of evolving against threats that are constantly trying to find a way into organizations. It’s no secret that financial services has long been one of the most targeted industries for cyberattacks. Research shows that financial firms face as many as 300 times more attacks than businesses in other sectors.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Technology
thefastmode.com

Vodacom Business Expands Cloud Connect Offering across Africa

To meet the increasing demand for digital services in Africa, Vodacom Business Africa has expanded its Cloud Connect offering across the continent. Cloud Connect provides businesses with a secure, private, high performance, high availability connection to leading public cloud service providers, including Microsoft Azure and Amazon Web Services. As the...
ECONOMY
thefastmode.com

Vodafone Spain to Upgrade to Netcracker Digital BSS

Netcracker Technology announced that Vodafone Spain will upgrade to Netcracker Digital BSS as part of an overall IT transformation project. The leading telecommunications company requires a more advanced and real-time solution to support its B2C and B2B customers across both fixed and wireless lines of business. Vodafone Spain will upgrade...
SOFTWARE
thefastmode.com

DOCOMO, NEC Complete O-RAN-based 5G SA Trial

NTT DOCOMO and NEC have succeeded in interoperability testing for 5G standalone (SA) using a 5G base station baseband unit (5G CU/DU) conforming to O-RAN open interface specifications and radio units (RUs) of different vendors. The multi-vendor interoperability test used a software upgrade to introduce SA capability to NEC's 5G...
TECHNOLOGY
thefastmode.com

Palo Alto Networks Unveils New Security Innovations

Palo Alto Networks recently showcased industry-first security innovations to help organizations protect a rapidly expanding attack surface. The company unveiled breakthrough solutions, including Prisma Cloud 3.0, the first integrated platform to secure the full application lifecycle, and Next-Generation CASB (Cloud Access Security Broker), which raises the bar in SaaS security as organizations tackle exploding SaaS usage with hybrid work. Palo Alto Networks also announced the Cortex eXtended Managed Detection and Response (XMDR) Partner Specialization, combining its pioneering Cortex XDR 3.0 solution with managed services offerings from more than 15 partners — to empower customers' security operations.
COMPUTERS
thefastmode.com

Verizon Enhances its NaaS with Cisco's Managed SD WAN Services

Verizon Business is enhancing its Network as a Service (NaaS) digitization strategy with the addition of Cisco managed SD WAN services, including options for 4G/5G connectivity. Automation, artificial intelligence, 5G and Real Time Enterprise (RTE) present new requirements and complexities, which test the limits of legacy information technology (IT) infrastructures....
BUSINESS
thefastmode.com

Optimizely Acquires Welcome to Accelerate CX Outcomes

Leading digital experience platform (DXP) provider, Optimizely on Wednesday announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire Welcome, which offers content marketing platforms (CMP), marketing resource management (MRM), and digital asset management (DAM) together in a single solution. The combined company will empower marketing teams at brands across the...
BUSINESS
thefastmode.com

USMatrix Selects Telesmart.io to Support CPaaS/UCaaS Customers

Telesmart.io, an expert in global number and messaging services, has been selected by USMatrix, a worldwide telecommunication provider, for its API-enabled global number inventory management platform. The platform enables USMatrix to rapidly grow new revenue streams, expand its product portfolio and serve more of its customers’ needs, while removing the...
ECONOMY
thefastmode.com

Delivering Subscriber-aware Load Balancing through GTP Correlation Featured

Load balancing is a network necessity. Without this essential functionality, networks will be plagued by congestion, delays and network outages. Load balancing essentially helps distribute network load across more of the same equipment. This brings down the costs of operating the related equipment and servers and improves their response times and overall performance.
COMPUTERS
thefastmode.com

Prosimo Partners AWS to Deliver New Cloud Networking Capabilities

Prosimo, the Application Experience Infrastructure company, on Thursday announced new cloud networking capabilities building on top of Amazon Web Services (AWS) new innovations, to further simplify hybrid and multi-cloud networking. The Prosimo Application eXperience Infrastructure (AXI) platform provides cloud-native integrations for customers that want to build an elastic and scalable...
TECHNOLOGY
thefastmode.com

AWS Unveils Private 5G as New Managed Service

AWS has unveiled AWS Private 5G, a new managed service that helps enterprises set up and scale private 5G mobile networks in their facilities in days instead of months. With just a few clicks in the AWS console, customers specify where they want to build a mobile network and the network capacity needed for their devices—and AWS delivers and maintains the small cell radio units, servers, 5G core and radio access network (RAN) software, and subscriber identity modules (SIM cards) required to set up a private 5G network and connect devices. AWS Private 5G automates the setup and deployment of the network and scales capacity on demand to support additional devices and increased network traffic. There are no upfront fees or per-device costs with AWS Private 5G, and customers only pay for the network capacity and throughput they request.
SOFTWARE
thefastmode.com

Amdocs, G+D Partner to Provide eSIM Management for Orange Belgium

Amdocs and global security technology group Giesecke+Devrient (G+D), last week announced a joint collaboration to provide Orange Belgium’s enterprise customers with the ability to order, activate and manage embedded SIM (eSIM) on their employees’ devices. Orange Belgium is among the first service providers to launch eSIM for enterprises, bringing digital...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy