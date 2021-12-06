ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Catoosa police arrest a man after being lead on a chase through Tulsa

By Ryan Beck, FOX23 News
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LgLKn_0dFag1zz00
Catoosa police arrested Harley Campbell in Tulsa after he allegedly lead them on chase and hit a patrol vehicle with his ca

TULSA, Okla. — Catoosa police arrested Harley Campbell in Tulsa after he allegedly lead them on chase and hit a patrol vehicle with his car.

The arrest report said Campbell was attempting to steal $450 worth of merchandise from a Walmart in Catoosa when police were called.

When police tried to stop him in the parking lot, he threw the merchandise at their patrol car, got in his car and drove off, according to the report.

Campbell lead police to the area of 6th St. and Lewis Ave. before striking the front end of a police car with his car.

After the collision, police tried to remove Campbell from the car but were forced to use a taser to get him to exit the vehicle, according to the report.

Campbell was out on bond for a previous pursuit with a stolen vehicle and was booked into a jail in Rogers County. He is being charged with petty larceny, possession of a stolen vehicle, eluding a police officer, resisting arrest and drug charges.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Driver of stolen car leads troopers on chase

TULSA, Okla. — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol were led on a chase of a stolen car early Wednesday morning. The car was stolen from Owasso, and the driver crashed near the I-244 and I-44 split near the Town West Shopping center. The driver fled the scene. Investigators are searching...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Video: Florida deputy shoots 88-year-old former officer in own home

RIVERVIEW, Fla. — Body camera video from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office shows the moments a deputy opened fire on a man in his Florida home, killing him. The deputy had been dispatched to the home of 88-year-old Ronald Ehrich, a former police officer, for a welfare check, WTSP reported. A neighbor called police because she saw the home’s garage door open and hadn’t seen Ehrich.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Catoosa, OK
Crime & Safety
City
Catoosa, OK
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
Tulsa, OK
Crime & Safety
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Woman pulled from car that was submerged in Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — The Coast Guard staged a rescue Wednesday when a car was found in the water at Niagara Falls. The car was submerged about 50 yards from the brink of the American Falls when helicopters lowered a Coast Guard officer down, The Buffalo News reported. Videos posted to Twitter from the scene show the officer being lowered down.
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
49K+
Followers
82K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy