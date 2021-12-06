Catoosa police arrest a man after being lead on a chase through Tulsa

Catoosa police arrested Harley Campbell in Tulsa after he allegedly lead them on chase and hit a patrol vehicle with his ca

TULSA, Okla. — Catoosa police arrested Harley Campbell in Tulsa after he allegedly lead them on chase and hit a patrol vehicle with his car.

The arrest report said Campbell was attempting to steal $450 worth of merchandise from a Walmart in Catoosa when police were called.

When police tried to stop him in the parking lot, he threw the merchandise at their patrol car, got in his car and drove off, according to the report.

Campbell lead police to the area of 6th St. and Lewis Ave. before striking the front end of a police car with his car.

After the collision, police tried to remove Campbell from the car but were forced to use a taser to get him to exit the vehicle, according to the report.

Campbell was out on bond for a previous pursuit with a stolen vehicle and was booked into a jail in Rogers County. He is being charged with petty larceny, possession of a stolen vehicle, eluding a police officer, resisting arrest and drug charges.

©2021 Cox Media Group