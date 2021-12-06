ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dickel x Leopold Bros. Collaboration Blend Rye Whiskey (Three Chamber)

By Jim Vorel
Paste Magazine
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re a fan of rye whiskey, then perhaps you’re familiar with Dickel Rye. It’s affordable, ubiquitous and quite tasty, being the runner up in our blind tasting of cheap rye whiskeys. It’s also never been distilled by Cascade Hollow Distilling Co., where George Dickel whiskey products are made. Like so...

www.pastemagazine.com

bourbonveach.com

Mike And Matt Taste Restoration Rye Batches Two And Three

About a year ago, Castle & Key Distillery released their first whiskey – Restoration Rye. This year they have released more of this rye whiskey –Batches Two and Three. Both are good, but a little different. Matt and I sat down to taste these whiskeys and we thought the Batch Two was more complex and interesting, but Batch Three might make a better Manhattan cocktail. We look forward to the next release of Restoration Rye, which should be four year old rye whiskey. On a side note, Castle & Key will be releasing their first Bourbon next spring.
DRINKS
thewhiskeywash.com

George Dickel, Social Hour Team On Seasonally Inspired Canned Whiskey Sour Offering

George Dickel and canned cocktail brand Social Hour have teamed up to release a new, autumn-inspired canned craft cocktail called the Harvest Whiskey Sour. Uniquely, the Harvest Whiskey Sour is made using 13-year-old George Dickel Tennessee Whisky from the distilling season of Spring 2007. “As the prepared cocktail market continues...
DRINKS
TrendHunter.com

Meticulously Blended Malt Whiskeys

London-based whiskey maker Bimber Distillery has announced the release of Apogee XII, a pure malt whiskey that has been aged in ex-Bimber and Bourbon barrels for 12 years. According to the company, the new expression aims to celebrate the art of blending by offering customers a sophisticated balance of flavors that provides a dsintcitly layered tasting experience.
DRINKS
brewpublic.com

Reuben’s Brews to Release Three Ryes Men + Three Ryes Men: Pecan Pie

Landing in time for Small Business Saturday. Reuben’s Brews is set to release Three Ryes Men and Three Ryes Men: Pecan Pie in bottles today. Both beers will be available beginning at 11:00am today, November 27th by purchasing online and at the Taproom located at 5010 14th Ave NW in Seattle, Washington.
FOOD & DRINKS
thewhiskeywash.com

Whiskey Review: Milam & Greene Triple Cask Blend of Straight Bourbon Whiskeys

Editor’s Note: This whiskey was provided to us as a review sample by Milam & Greene. This in no way, per our editorial policies, influenced the final outcome of this review. It should also be noted that by clicking the buy link towards the bottom of this review our site receives a small referral payment which helps to support, but not influence, our editorial and other costs.
DRINKS
thewhiskeywash.com

Whiskey Review: Ruddell’s Mill Kentucky Straight Rye Whiskey

Editor’s Note: This whiskey was provided to us as a review sample by The Covered Bridges Whiskey Co. This in no way, per our editorial policies, influenced the final outcome of this review. It should also be noted that by clicking the buy link towards the bottom of this review our site receives a small referral payment which helps to support, but not influence, our editorial and other costs.
DRINKS
americancraftbeer.com

Beer Alert: Imperial Brown Ales And Winter Seasonals

Thanksgiving is nearing and American craft brewers are addressing the changing season with more exciting offerings you’re gonna want have around. The Secret’s Out (Venice, CA) – The Propagator, Firestone Walker’s experimental small-batch brewing facility in SoCal has crafted a new Single Hop limited release that’s exclusively available in the latest “Crafted Thru Hops” IPA mixed pack.
DRINKS
drinkhacker.com

Review: Gary Farrell 2019 Chardonnay and Pinot Noir Russian River Selection

We’re back with another round with well-regarded Russian River winery Gary Farrell and its 2019 vintage releases of chardonnay and pinot noir. Let’s dive in. 2019 Gary Farrell Chardonnay Russian River Selection – This chardonnay is always a beautiful bottling and the 2019 vintage is no exception. Bright with fresh apple and a touch of gooseberry, the wine’s gentle hand with oak keeps things light and lively, the finish seeing its touch of vanilla laced through with crisp lemon peel. I don’t get the herbal notes I saw in the 2014 vintage, but I don’t really miss them. Gorgeous stuff, as always. A / $30.
DRINKS
wiltonbulletin.com

2 Wintry Riffs on the Classic Negroni Cocktail

We’ve teamed up with NOLET’S Gin to share our favorite wintry riffs on the classic Negroni cocktail—from spice-infused to seasonal apple. To make these sippers really shine, we’re using NOLET’S Silver Gin, a floral and fruit-forward spirit crafted with real botanicals and over 330 years of Nolet family experience. It’s...
DRINKS
thewhiskeywash.com

Whiskey Review: FEW 10th Anniversary Bourbon

Editor’s Note: This whiskey was provided to us as a review sample by FEW Spirits. This in no way, per our editorial policies, influenced the final outcome of this review. It should also be noted that by clicking the buy link towards the bottom of this review our site receives a small referral payment which helps to support, but not influence, our editorial and other costs.
DRINKS
vinepair.com

VinePair Podcast: How Kosher Whiskey Got Trendy

Drinking within the Jewish community is not just defined by kosher wine and ritual. In fact, many spirits distillers — whiskey makers in particular — have been moving toward creating kosher products as demand increases. And what better time to explore these trends than during Hanukkah?. On this episode of...
DRINKS
CultureMap San Antonio

New whiskey brand gallops into Texas with small-batch bourbon and rye

A new spirits brand that promises to be a completely different breed is riding into town with two labels that are likely to get a leg up on the Texas booze industry. Austin-based Landry Distillery, the first whiskey brand inspired by the world of quarter-horse racing, has launched with two offerings: Landry Stakes Bourbon and Landry Oaks Rye. Named after iconic types of quarter-horse races, both will hoof it into major Texas and New Mexico markets by the end of the year.
TEXAS STATE
Taste Of Home

15 Classic Rum Drinks You Need to Add to Your Repertoire

Rum is for more than cruise ships and beach houses! Dust off your shakers and gather your limes, because these classic rum drinks are back on the scene in a big way. The pina colada is fabled to have been invented by Puerto Rican pirate Roberto Cofresi in an effort to boost his ship’s morale. You can boost the morale at home when you celebrate National Piña Colada Day on July 10!
DRINKS
Vogue Magazine

Julie Macklowe’s Latest Venture? An American Single-Malt Whiskey

“I got hungry for success at an early age,” proclaims Julie Macklowe. The entrepreneur began her career in finance 20 years ago in the high-testosterone environment of trading, where she learned to love poker, cigars, and whiskey. And while decades later, Macklowe has left the financial world behind—founding former QVC skin-care line vbeauté along the way—what drives her to this day is an unabated enthusiasm for Scotch single malt whiskey.
LIFESTYLE
winespectator.com

Robert Mondavi Goes NFT with Bernardaud Bottles

Napa Cabernet, luxury ceramics and NFTs may not be the pairing trio we expected, but it’s officially on its way. California’s Robert Mondavi Winery has partnered with French porcelain producer Maison Bernardaud on three 2019 Cabernet reds from Napa Valley, and you’ll only be able to get a bottle via non-fungible token.
DRINKS
qfm96.com

Ringing in the holidays with Brown-Forman

We look forward to the changing of seasons because that means Archie’s friend and Ambassador to Brown-Forman, Pete Wagner, comes to the studio and shares easy-to-make cocktails, interesting stories, and teaches us all a little something new about the brands that make up Brown-Forman. This episode was a little different because Pete also brought gifts for the whiskey, scotch, and tequila lovers in your life, including the Jack Daniel’s advent calendar, 50ml Jack Daniel’s 5 pack, the trio of Jack Daniel’s single barrel 375ml bottles, and the Gentleman Jack added value package that comes with a mixer. Something for the host of the next Christmas party you attend, Brown-Forman also distributes Slane Irish Whiskey, Glendronoch scotch, and BenRiach scotch. And for those who are not fans of whiskey, bourbon, or scotch, Herradura Ultra starts with the finest añejos filtered through coconut charcoal to remove color and enhance smoothness. Prior to filtering, a subtle hint of pure agave nectar is added giving Ultra subtle notes of cooked agave, caramel, and honey with toasted almonds and a finish that is beyond smooth – also a great gift for a holiday party host. And don’t forget New Year’s Eve. Pick up Korbel California Champagne to ring in the new year. Pete and Brown-Forman remind you that “If you’re drinking, don’t drive. If you’re driving, don’t drink. Arrive alive.”
DRINKS
vinepair.com

The 7 Best Ryes to Gift This Holiday (2021)

VinePair is ringing in the Holiday Cheers with a spotlight on the bottles we’re gifting (and hoping to receive) and a look inside some of our favorite holiday traditions and recipes — from elevated eggnog to all things bubbly. Plus, we’ll be reflecting on the past year in the beverage industry and shifting our focus to the drinks trends we expect to see in 2022.
DRINKS
FanSided

Social Hour and George Dickel raise the bar on the canned cocktail trend

While the craft cocktail movement hasn’t waned, the canned cocktail trend has been front and center on the bar. With the new collaboration between Social Hour and George Dickel, its Whiskey Sour seasonal release cracks open a new cocktail conversation. A great tasting cocktail can be sitting front and center on the store shelf, no shaking required.
RETAIL
Paste Magazine

Buzzard's Roost Barrel Strength Straight Bourbon Review

There’s no shortage of American whiskey on the market these days that can boast secondary barrel maturation, whether that’s being finished in wine or port barrels, or re-barreled into freshly charred oak. This trend has extended to the craze for “toasted” barrels, which can be deceptive, as some are simply toasted (never charred) and then used to finish a spirit, while others are toasted and then charred to various levels. Other distilleries have been using toasted-and-then-charred barrels all along, making this less a fad and more the way they’ve always done business. Regardless, most of the major Kentucky bourbon producers have no experimented with something “toasted” at one point or another.
DRINKS

