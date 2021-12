The wait is finally over, as we've got your first look at the first trailer from Bat in the Sun and Jason David Frank's anticipated Legend of the White Dragon right here! As you can see in the video above, the trailer begins with a shot of a fallen Erik Reed (Frank), who is still alive though in rough shape and soon his suit disappears. We see David Ramsey's Mayor Trevon Sterns talking to the press about Reed being alive, and says they will not rest until Reed is held accountable for his actions. We then start to see more of the cast and locations, and you can watch the full trailer in the video above.

