Goalkeeper Sean Johnson was the hero as New York City FC defeated the Portland Timbers in a penalty shoot-out to win the MLS Cup for the first time on Saturday. City goalkeeper Johnson saved two Portland spot-kicks at a rainswept Providence Park in Portland to set up a 4-2 shootout win for New York. Johnson's two early saves handed Alex Callens the chance to drill the winning spot-kick past Portland's Steve Clark. "We said before the shoot-out 'Embrace the moment'," Johnson said afterwards. "I just wanted to stay present and do what I could to help the team.

MLS ・ 6 HOURS AGO