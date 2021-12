“The road to success is never a straight line” was the best advice I was given. For a while, I compared myself to others who graduated and had a career going. A lot of my graduating high school class went to college right after graduating from high school. I worked for a few years before I went back to school, and it took me almost six years to get my bachelor’s degree. Through this journey, I realized that everyone’s path is different and it doesn’t matter how long it takes you to reach your goals. What matters is that you did it.

OSHKOSH, WI ・ 6 HOURS AGO