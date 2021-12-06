Titan Quest Has a New Expansion, Eternal Embers, and it’s Out Now on PC

Praised as the “masterclass of atmosphere, storytelling, and the marriage of mechanical and conceptual design”, HellBlade: Senua’s Sacrifice was nominated for 5 awards on The Game Awards 2017, and eventually won the Best Performance award, the Games for Impact award, and the Best Performance Award. The game is an exploration of mental health and psychosis, with the main character constantly having to deal with things in her head as well as physical dangers. Hellblade: Senua presents a visually stunning dark, haunted world with amazing graphics and an extremely immersive narrative experience. To enhance the game feel of Hellblade, the developers introduced a major update to improve graphics on Xbox in August. Three months after that, a similar PC update that has integrated all the Xbox enhancements is finally available.
