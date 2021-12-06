ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

Titan Quest Has a New Expansion, Eternal Embers, and it’s Out Now on PC

By Chris McMullen
gamespew.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTitan Quest: Eternal Embers is a new expansion for the mythology-based action-RPG and it’s out now on PC. It’s a bit of a surprising announcement, though not as surprising as Titan Quest: Ragnarök, which arrived ten years after the last expansion pack. Titan Quest launched back in 2006, on the PC,...

www.gamespew.com

Comments / 0

Related
PCGamesN

Warframe’s The New War expansion is out in two weeks

Digital Extremes has revealed that Warframe’s The New War expansion will release on December 15, 2021. The release date was announced during Warframe’s final devstream of the year, which also featured a CG story trailer and details on hosted giveaways and Twitch drops. If you’ve been out of the loop,...
VIDEO GAMES
uploadvr.com

Watch: Blade And Sorcery Quest Now Has Star Wars Lightsaber Mod

Well, that didn’t take long. Blade and Sorcery: Nomad, the Quest 2 version of the sword-swinging hit, now has the Star Wars lightsaber mod. This force-fuelled mod was a huge draw for the PC VR version of the game when it launched a few years ago. It lets you take on the game’s hordes of doomed enemies with the iconic laser sword in-hand, cutting off heads and locking blades. Combine it with the game’s existing lightning magic ability, not to mention the force-like grip ability, and you’re basically an unkillable Emperor.
VIDEO GAMES
massivelyop.com

Uncharted Waters Online puts out an update with new quests, skills, and power balancing

Back in September we had heard a pretty loud peep coming from Uncharted Waters Online, the Age of Sail MMO that’s part of the long and storied Uncharted Waters game series. Readers will recall that this particular MMO has changed hands a few different times, with the most recent owner Papaya relaunching the game in 2017 and putting out its “first” trailer in September 2021.
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

Buried Stars for PC now availabe

The PC version of Buried Stars is now available via Steam at a 15 percent-off launch discount price of $33.99, publisher LINE Games and developer Studio LARGO announced. Buried Stars first launched for PlayStation 4, Switch, and PS Vita on July 30, 2020 worldwide. Here is an overview of the...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titan Quest#Armour#Expansion Pack#Android#Xbox One#Thq#Iron Lore#Eastern#Egyptian
egmnow.com

Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town’s new Spirit Quests are now live

Spirit Quests are now available in Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town, developer XSEED Games has announced. These new quests see the player acting as a medium between the townsfolk and Sprites by completing a series of challenges. Complete these quests to unlock new customization options and upgrades, such as a mysterious ladder that connects areas of the farm. Players must complete all existing Town Development Events to access Spirit Quests.
VIDEO GAMES
mxdwn.com

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice Is Now Enhanced on PC With a Discount

Praised as the “masterclass of atmosphere, storytelling, and the marriage of mechanical and conceptual design”, HellBlade: Senua’s Sacrifice was nominated for 5 awards on The Game Awards 2017, and eventually won the Best Performance award, the Games for Impact award, and the Best Performance Award. The game is an exploration of mental health and psychosis, with the main character constantly having to deal with things in her head as well as physical dangers. Hellblade: Senua presents a visually stunning dark, haunted world with amazing graphics and an extremely immersive narrative experience. To enhance the game feel of Hellblade, the developers introduced a major update to improve graphics on Xbox in August. Three months after that, a similar PC update that has integrated all the Xbox enhancements is finally available.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Pokemon Go Has a New Mega Raid Out Now

A new Mega Evolution has come to Pokemon Go. Today marks the beginning of the Season of Heritage, a brand new multi-month "season" that kicks off a new storyline in Pokemon Go, this time focused on a strange door that seems to have ties with the upcoming Pokemon Legends: Arceus game. Pokemon Go also kicked off the month with a brand new Mega Evolution, with Mega Steelix now available to battle in raids between now and December 23rd. In the main series games, Mega Steelix boasts an impressive Defense stat, making it a pain to face with physical attacks. While that's not quite the case in Pokemon Go due to the lack of a Defense/Special Defense separation, Mega Steelix still boasts an impressive HP stat that will turn any Mega Raid into a marathon. Players will need to bring the right Pokemon if they want to bring down Mega Steelix with a relatively modest number of players.
VIDEO GAMES
pocketgamer.com

Lineage2M, NCSOFT's stunning MMORPG, is out now on PC, Android, and iOS devices worldwide

The long wait is over - Lineage2M is out now on PC, Android, and iOS devices all over the world. NCSOFT's stunning MMORPG is a follow-up to the hugely successful Lineage2 franchise, boasting high-end graphics that stay consistent from PC to mobile, a vast world that invites open exploration, and an engaging character collection and progression system among other features.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
FIFA
TouchArcade

‘Lineage2M’ is NCSOFT’s Gorgeous MMORPG from the Hit Franchise Out Now on PC and Mobile

Servers are now live for Lineage2M, NCSOFT’s gorgeous-looking MMORPG that follows up on the success and quality of the Lineage2 franchise. Out now on iOS, Android, and on PC, the new mobile title features consistent high-end graphics, massive battles that support thousands of players in a single match, and a true cross-platform experience with the game’s proprietary service, PURPLE.
VIDEO GAMES
PCGamesN

Classic Diablo-style RPG Titan Quest just got another surprise expansion

Well, colour us surprised – again. Titan Quest, the 2006 Diablo-style action RPG game about battling mythological monsters, has just gotten another expansion. The last, which arrived in 2017, was called Ragnarok and took players to the realms of Viking lore and legend. The new DLC, Eternal Embers, is all about Far Eastern and Egyptian mythology.
VIDEO GAMES
windowscentral.com

Time is running out to get an RTX 3080 PC for under $2,000 so act now!

It's tough out there being a PC gamer right now, especially being a PC gamer who wants to upgrade their rig. Getting a new graphics card has been a constant source of pain, with shortages compounded by greedy resellers inflating prices. But if you know where to look you can still get a Cyber Monday steal.
COMPUTERS
pushsquare.com

Hot Wheels Unleashed Summons the Caped Crusader in Batman Expansion, Out Now

Na-na na-na na-na na-na na-na na-na na-na na-na BATMAN! Okay, now that's done, let's talk about Hot Wheels Unleashed, yeah?. The arcade racing title has a lot of seasonal updates and premium DLC planned, which was always going to happen with a game based on collectable toy cars. We're not complaining, though — this Batman expansion looks pretty darn cool.
VIDEO GAMES
uploadvr.com

VR MMO Zenith Gets A Beta On Quest, PSVR And PC VR This Month

VR MMO Zenith: The Last City is getting a beta later this month. As revealed at the Upload VR Showcase today, the game’s next testing phase will launch on December 18. Developer Ramen VR says this beta will be available across Quest, PSVR and PC VR headsets, with details on how to take part still to come. Check out a new trailer for the game just below.
VIDEO GAMES
uploadvr.com

Smash Drums Is Available Now On The Oculus Quest Store

Smash Drums is officially out on the Oculus store for Quest and Quest 2. The drumming rhythm game marks December 2 as its release date with singe-player, co-op and versus modes for up to eight players with 30 rock songs. The game moved to App Lab earlier this year and faces stiff competitions with other rhythm games and even other drumming games, but it debuts on the Oculus store with the vast majority of reviewers rating it five stars.
VIDEO GAMES
gamefreaks365.com

Mechajammer is a cyberpunk tactical RPG out now on PC

Immerse yourself in the gritty cyberpunk ’80s-inspired tactical RPG Mechajammer. Mechajammer, a turn-based cyberpunk tactical RPG set in an off-world jungle colony, was released today by ModernWolf. After earlier sharing the gameplay of the game, Mechajammer is now exhibiting a superb adaption of a dystopian cyberpunk universe with its gloomy aesthetics and a very well realized environment.
VIDEO GAMES
nichegamer.com

Mechajammer is Now Available for PC

Publisher Modern Wolf and developer Whalenought Studios have announced Mechajammer is now available for PC. Cyberpunk horror RPG Mechajammer is now available for Windows PC (via Steam, the Epic Games Store, and GOG), with a price point set at $24.99. Here’s a rundown for the June-announced game:. Mechajammer is an...
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

PS Store End of Year Deals Sale Is Live Now, Discounts Hundreds of PS5, PS4 Games

Black Friday? What's that? Reeks of old news to us. Sony's certainly ready to move on from the huge PlayStation Store Black Friday sale, and it's replacing it with, you guessed it, another massive sale. PS Store's End of Year Deals promotion gets started today, and is live from now through to 22nd December. That gives you nearly a full month to make some last-minute savings before the year is done. So, what's included?
VIDEO GAMES
gamespew.com

Fortnite Chapter Three Brings on Spider-Man, The Rock and Turns the World Upside Down

Okay, we’ll admit it, we were wrong. We weren’t counting on Fortnite’s Chapter 3 delivering anything as dramatic as turning the island upside down. We figured last week’s The End event would result in maybe the demolition of a zone or two and we still think that we’ll get the original island back at some point. But the event that ushered in Chapter Three of Fortnite inverted the whole island, essentially revealing a whole new map.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy