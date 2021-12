FastPass+ will not be returning to Disney World. In its place is the new, paid Disney Genie+ system and the related Individual Attraction Selection (or pay-per-ride) system. When Genie+ was first announced, there were a lot of…feelings about it. When we reached out to our fantastic DFB readers back in August of 2021, over HALF of them said that they would NOT pay for the Genie+ service. Genie+ has now been available in Disney World for a number of weeks (since about mid-October 2021), and we’ve worked on testing it in all kinds of different ways. So, now that Genie+ has been out for a while, we wondered…have feelings about the system changed?

LIFESTYLE ・ 3 DAYS AGO