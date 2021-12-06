ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
University of Mary hockey to make jump to ACHA Division I level

By Luke Gamble
KX News
The University of Mary hockey team is on the rise just four years after the program’s inception. The American Collegiate Hockey Association and UMary announced on Monday that the program will be moving up to the ACHA Division I level after playing at the Division II level since 2018.

The ACHA national governing body approved the move up beginning with the 2023-2024 season. The Marauders’ success helped lead to the jump with the team winning the 2021 National Championship.

The Marauders have collected an overall record of 134-22-5-10 (Win-Loss-Overtime Loss-Tie) in four seasons.

“Today is a monumental day for the continued development of our hockey program,” Head Coach Dan Huntley said in a press release. “We had the goal of developing our program into an ACHA M1 program since our inception in 2018. I believe we have proved ourselves at the M2 level with unprecedented success including winning the 2021 ACHA Men’s Division II National Championship and earning the No. 1 national ranking in 13 of the last 15 ranking periods.”

UMary becomes the 73rd team to join the DI level in 2023-2024 with teams competing across 24 different states.

