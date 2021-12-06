ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan gas prices continue to decline, AAA reports

By Wells Foster
 2 days ago

DEARBORN, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan gas prices have declined by 7 cents this week, reports AAA.

Michiganders are now paying on average $3.25 per-gallon for regular, unleaded gasoline. This is 14 cents less than last month, but still $1.21 more than last year.

Drivers are paying, on average, $48 for a 15-gallon tank of gas, a $9 increase from January.

“Motorists are seeing some slight relief at the pump as Michigan gas prices fell for the fourth straight week,” said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. “If crude oil prices continue to decline, it’s likely that pump prices will follow suit.”

  • Most expensive gas price averages: Marquette ($3.38), Ann Arbor ($3.35), Traverse City ($3.34)
  • Least expensive gas price averages: Grand Rapids ($3.13), Benton Harbor ($3.17), Lansing ($3.17)
