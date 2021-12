Judas Priest announced last week that Queensrÿche will be the direct support band on the rescheduled “50 Heavy Metal Years” North American tour dates, taking place next spring. The band has now booked addtional dates added to the tour which you can see below. Judas Priest was forced to postpone two-dozen North American shows on its rescheduled 50th-anniversary tour in late September after the band’s guitarist Richie Faulkner suffered an acute cardiac aortic dissection during a performance at the Louder Than Life festival. He ended up undergoing a 10-hour life-saving surgery a short distance away at Rudd Heart and Lung Center at UofL Health – Jewish Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky. Tickets are on sale now.

ROCK MUSIC ・ 9 DAYS AGO