Grab your tissues and ready your taste for revenge, because Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour Tour is coming to a city near you. Yesterday, Disney-star-turned-singer-songwriter Rodrigo announced the dates of her first ever concert tour for her debut album, “Sour.” Fans suspected an announcement was coming after she unfollowed everyone on her social media accounts the morning of Dec. 6 and, hours later, Rodrigo posted an infographic confirming the tour. The tour will consist of 40 dates that span across both North America and Europe, with stops in Los Angeles, New York City and London. Openers will alternate between Gracie Abrams, Holly Humberstone and Baby Queen, depending on each show date.

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO