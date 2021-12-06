Pinellas County man accused of setting fire to home after eviction

PINELLAS COUNTY. Fla. (WFLA) – A Pinellas County man is behind bars for multiple felonies after he allegedly tried to set a home on fire that he was being evicted from.

The incident happened on Dec. 4, where Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office deputies said 33-year-old Andy Lim attempted to put a bedroom door on fire while his three other roommates were inside sleeping.

Fortunately, they were awoken in time and were able to put out the fire.

Lim is facing multiple charges including arson in the first degree.

