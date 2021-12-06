ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

Whiskey Review: Fort Hamilton Single Barrel Rye Whiskey

By Theresa Q. Tran
thewhiskeywash.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor’s Note: This whiskey was provided to us as a review sample by Fort Hamilton Distillery. This in no way, per our editorial policies, influenced the final outcome of this review. It should also be noted that by clicking the buy link towards the bottom of this review our site receives...

thewhiskeywash.com

Comments / 0

drinkhacker.com

Review: Bird of Courage Roasted Turkey Flavored Whiskey

Tamworth Distilling, New Hampshire’s strangest distillery and the outfit responsible for such oddities as Deerslayer Venison Flavored Whiskey, turns in another unusual non-vegan whiskey release, House of Tamworth Bird of Courage. Per the company, “The roasted turkey flavored whiskey is limited-edition and birthed from a barrel of 5-year-old Bottled in Bond bourbon steeped with a (mostly) historically accurate and quintessential New England Thanksgiving dinner” — complete with a feather on the bottle neck.
TAMWORTH, NH
thewhiskeywash.com

Texas’ Maverick Whiskey Releases Barrel Proof Straight Bourbon

Texas whiskey maker Maverick recently announced it is releasing its limited-edition Samuel Maverick Barrel Proof Straight Bourbon Whiskey, a certified Texas whiskey made in the Lone Star State. The Samuel Maverick Barrel Proof is pot-distilled and bottled at 114 proof. It’s distilled from a mash of 72% Texas-grown corn, 18%...
TEXAS STATE
brewpublic.com

Whiskey Wednesday – Clear Creek McCarthy’s 6 Year Oregon Single Malt

America’s craft whiskey has a firm place in history here in Oregon when Clear Creek Distillery released McCarthy’s Oregon Single Malt in 1996. This new whiskey that was pioneered by Steven McCarthy eleven years after he launched his distillery in Northwest Portland is seeing a resurgence. So much so that the American Single Malt Whiskey Commission has been created to ensure that this whiskey style will have its own standard of identity.
PORTLAND, OR
thewhiskeywash.com

Whiskey Review: Clyde May’s Special Reserve Straight Bourbon Whiskey 110 Proof

Editor’s Note: This whiskey was provided to us as a review sample by Clyde May. This in no way, per our editorial policies, influenced the final outcome of this review. It should also be noted that by clicking the buy link towards the bottom of this review our site receives a small referral payment which helps to support, but not influence, our editorial and other costs.
DRINKS
drinkhacker.com

Review: Michter’s Single Barrel Straight Rye 10 Years Old and US-1 Toasted Barrel Finish Bourbon 2021

The limited releases just kept on coming this year from Michter’s. Hot on the heels of the 10 Year Old Single Barrel Bourbon and the Barrel Strength Rye, shelves were stocked, however briefly, with the newest 10 Year Old Single Barrel Rye and the eagerly anticipated return of US-1 Toasted Barrel Finish Bourbon. Michter’s fans will surely lament the fact that this year’s single barrel rye is a one-time only release due to a reported shortage of available stock. But now they also have another bottle to hunt with the latest toasted barrel bourbon which is coming off a three-year hiatus, presumably due to similar shortages (although there does appear to be a consistent three-year lag on these). Michter’s just can’t seem to make enough whiskey for its adoring fans. Let’s see how these highly coveted bottles stack up.
DRINKS
mediapost.com

The Pirate Queen, The Fighting 69th, VR Ambassadors Promote Indie Irish Whiskeys

Independent Irish whiskeys are astir with news and promotions, including Grace O’ Malley, known as Ireland’s Pirate Queen, in a campaign for her namesake spirit; a cocktail recipe contest from Fighting 69th; 3D VR brand ambassadors debuting for Kinahan’s; and Amber Beverage Group's purchase of Walsh Whiskey. Grace O’Malley Irish...
DRINKS
thewhiskeywash.com

Whiskey Review: Widow Jane Lucky Thirteen

Editor’s Note: This whiskey was provided to us as a review sample by Widow Jane. This in no way, per our editorial policies, influenced the final outcome of this review. It should also be noted that by clicking the buy link towards the bottom of this review our site receives a small referral payment which helps to support, but not influence, our editorial and other costs.
DRINKS
thewhiskeywash.com

Teeling Whiskey Releases New Bottling Of 30-Year-Old Irish Single Malt

Ireland’s Teeling Whiskey recently followed the release of their 24-Year-Old and 28-Year-Old single malts with the oldest release in the series – a Teeling 30-Year-Old Single Malt Whiskey. This series of aged Teeling Whiskey Single Malt releases, in total, have brought in more awards than any other Teeling products. The...
DRINKS
Westport News

Watercure Farm Distillery in CT makes whiskey in a 1900s estate

The cure for almost anything was water. That was the belief of Dr. James Seth Rogers, a property owner in the 1860s in Pomfret. If you were overweight, or diabetic or addicted to alcohol, Rogers prescribed water therapy. More than 150 years later, Daniel and Aubrie Nagy purchased farmland that...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Time Out Global

Whiskey and Jamón Tasting

Combine the taste of Spanish delicacies with Speyside whiskey at this event. Head down to Borough Market where Spanish food experts from Brindisa have curated a jamón flight to pair with a sherry matured Single Malt from Tamdhu. Guests can try the newest drinks from the whiskey brand and will even get a bottle to take home.
DRINKS
thewhiskeywash.com

Lost Irish Whiskey Debuts With Casks Sourced From Six Corners Of The World

Lost Irish Whiskey is a new expression made using casks sourced from six corners of the globe: Asia, Africa, Europe, North America, Oceania and South America. With more than 70 million Irish calling those same continents’ home, Lost Irish whiskey makers say the spirit reflects Ireland’s place in the world.
DRINKS
Maxim

High West Launches New Single Malt Whiskey

The acclaimed Utah whiskey distillery is dropping another stellar single malt. The spirit of the American West will soon be available right at your doorstep (and in your bar cart) via the latest nationwide release from rising Utah whiskey brand High West. The Park City-based distiller already produces one of...
DRINKS
fb101.com

Double Helix Wine & Whiskey is decking its drink offerings this holiday season with a Whiskey Advent Calendar: December 1 – 24

Double Helix Wine & Whiskey Lounge is taking the “holiday spirit” notion literally and making spirits bright by inviting guests to diversify their drinking portfolio with the whiskey destination’s Whiskey Advent Calendar, available December 1 through 24. For each purchase of whiskey from the Whiskey Advent Calendar, guests will be entered into a drawing for a chance to win the grand prize: a bottle of the hard-to-find WhistlePig, The Boss Hog VIII: LapuLapu’s Pacific valued at more than $1,000.
DRINKS
thebeveragejournal.com

East Coast Beverage Adds New Irish Whiskey

East Coast Beverage added The Fighting 69th Irish Whiskey, produced by Florida-based Espiritus Group, a spirits development and marketing company, in conjunction with the 69th Infantry Regiment Historical Trust, which is a non-profit 501(c)(3) entity. Sourced from Irish distilleries, The Fighting 69th Irish Whiskey is triple distilled in copper pot stills and cask-aged in once-used bourbon and sherry barrels on Ireland’s southern coast. The whiskey celebrates the regiment’s history through the American Civil War to the Afghanistan War. A portion of the sales of each bottle sold benefits the trust and supports its historic preservation mission, as well as philanthropic activities on behalf of the Regiment’s veterans and their families. A certified National Public Landmark, the 69th Regiment Armory spans a full Manhattan block and still serves as the New York Army National Guard 1st Battalion, 69th Infantry Regiment headquarters. There, the 69th Infantry Regimental Staff conducts programs to preserve and educate visitors on the history, traditions, heraldry, lineage, armory and historical artifacts of the Regiment. They also provide various forms of assistance to unit members, unit veterans and their families.
DRINKS
Paste Magazine

Dickel x Leopold Bros. Collaboration Blend Rye Whiskey (Three Chamber)

If you’re a fan of rye whiskey, then perhaps you’re familiar with Dickel Rye. It’s affordable, ubiquitous and quite tasty, being the runner up in our blind tasting of cheap rye whiskeys. It’s also never been distilled by Cascade Hollow Distilling Co., where George Dickel whiskey products are made. Like so many other mainstream rye whiskeys, it’s a sourced brand that has always come from MGP of Indiana, the source of so many other sourced ryes in the vein of Bulleit Rye, Templeton Rye and many more.
DRINKS
thewhiskeywash.com

Old Forester Celebrates Repeal Day With Limited Whiskey National Sweepstakes

Celebrating National Repeal Day, Old Forester Distilling is offering whiskey enthusiasts nationwide the chance to win the opportunity to purchase a rare bottle of Old Forester President’s Choice. It’s the first time the distillery has offered a national sweepstakes for one of its more sought-after bourbons. “It’s often difficult for...
DRINKS
vinepair.com

The 50 Best Spirits of 2021

The publication of VinePair’s annual 50 Best Spirits list marks a special moment on our calendar. The collection represents the culmination of hundreds of bottles, tasted across dozens of categories. Not just an annual release, it stands as a whole year’s work in the making. So how might a bottle...
DRINKS
manofmany.com

Lark Distilling Co. Captures Plum Pudding in a Glass with Brandy & PX Sherry Cask

The Christmas spirit is alive and well with Australian icon Lark Distilling Co. The whisky producer has kickstarted a new partnership with South Australian winemaker Seppeltsfield and fellow Tasmanian distillery Bothwell with a stunning new release that puts rum-balls to shame. The new Brandy & PX Sherry Cask Release is an expertly crafted dram that captures the subtle festive sweetness of plum pudding in every glass. Tis’ the season, after all.
DRINKS
thewhiskeywash.com

TX Whiskey Launches Three Distinct, Ready-to-Drink Canned Cocktails

The makers of TX Blended Whiskey and TX Straight Bourbon recently announced the launch of TX Whiskey Canned Cocktails — the brand’s first ready-to-drink canned cocktail. These cocktails are exclusively available in Texas and are mixed with what’s described as TX Blended Whiskey’s bold taste, sweet aroma and smooth finish and come in three flavors.
DRINKS

