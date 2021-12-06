Whiskey Review: Fort Hamilton Single Barrel Rye Whiskey

The limited releases just kept on coming this year from Michter’s. Hot on the heels of the 10 Year Old Single Barrel Bourbon and the Barrel Strength Rye, shelves were stocked, however briefly, with the newest 10 Year Old Single Barrel Rye and the eagerly anticipated return of US-1 Toasted Barrel Finish Bourbon. Michter’s fans will surely lament the fact that this year’s single barrel rye is a one-time only release due to a reported shortage of available stock. But now they also have another bottle to hunt with the latest toasted barrel bourbon which is coming off a three-year hiatus, presumably due to similar shortages (although there does appear to be a consistent three-year lag on these). Michter’s just can’t seem to make enough whiskey for its adoring fans. Let’s see how these highly coveted bottles stack up.

DRINKS ・ 9 DAYS AGO