ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southport, IN

Prosecutors will not seek the death penalty for man accused of killing a Southport police officer in 2017

By Jesse Wells
FOX59
FOX59
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O5ph0_0dFadgnm00

INDIANAPOLIS — Prosecutors in Marion County will not seek the death penalty for the man accused of killing a Southport police officer.

The suspect, Jason Brown, is charged with murder for the death of Lt. Aaron Allan in July 2017.

CEO lays off nearly 1,000 employees during a zoom call – and it’s caught on video

Allan was gunned down while responding to a car crash.  Prosecutors say Brown flipped his car and then fired more than a dozen shots, hitting Allan several times.

‘The crime has gotten really out of hand,’ Indy residents welcome technology enhancements to curb violence

In September 2017, former prosecutor Terry Curry announced they would seek the death penalty for Brown.

Last week prosecutors Ryan Mears agreed to drop the death penalty as a possible punishment and Brown agreed to waive his right to a jury trial.

The case will be a bench trial before Judge Mark Stoner.

One local legal expert says that will change the way the case is presented.

“To the public it will look very similar, but to the lawyers it is very different because the rules of evidence are not applied as strictly in a bench trial,” said attorney John Tompkins.

The prosecutor and the police chief in Southport both declined to comment on the case today.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX59

Indianapolis serial armed robber sentenced to life plus 20 years

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man will spend the rest of his natural days behind bars after committing a series of violent armed robberies throughout the Indianapolis area. In November 2019, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department investigated a series of business robberies around the city that shared several characteristics. Several involved assaults on employees, including the […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Indianapolis man accused of shooting son’s football coach

UPDATE: Court records updated Tuesday show a Marion County judge has ordered Cameron Parks to home detention and GPS monitoring, three days after this arrest for allegedly shooting his son’s football coach. Records also show an $80,000 surety bond was received, meaning $8,000 was paid to a bail agent.  ORIGINAL STORY: INDIANAPOLIS — Police have […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Marion County, IN
Crime & Safety
Southport, IN
Crime & Safety
City
Southport, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
County
Marion County, IN
FOX59

Indianapolis man arrested for shooting in downtown Carmel

CARMEL, Ind. — One man is in custody after shooting another man in downtown Carmel early Tuesday morning. In a release, Carmel Police said officers found a man with a gunshot wound to his leg inside the Anytime Fitness on the corner of Main St. and 1st Ave. around 4:20 Wednesday morning. The Carmel Police release said […]
CARMEL, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Capital Punishment#Traffic Accident#Fox 59
FOX59

Libby German’s grandfather reacts to ‘anthony_shots’ case

On Monday, the Indiana State Police released information into the investigation into the Delphi murders, appealing for tips about a person tied to the "anthony_shots" social media account. Mike Patty, Libby German's grandfather, says the Indiana State Police, says he was hopeful when he heard that the ISP was releasing more information about the case.
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Death Penalty
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
FOX59

2 arrested following chase across 3 Indiana counties

SEYMOUR, Ind. — Indiana State Police arrested two Jackson County residents following a police pursuit that spanned three counties Monday afternoon. Around 3 p.m., a trooper attempted to stop a white Nissan made car on I-65 northbound near Seymour in Jackson County. However, the car sped off leading authorities on a chase onto State Road […]
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

IMPD investigating after postal carrier robbed at gunpoint

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a postal carrier was robbed at gunpoint Monday. The IMPD said the robbery happened in the 1400 block of Anniston Street just after 5 p.m. Tuesday. During the robbery, a police report indicates 12 items of mail were stolen from a USPS carrier. While the […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

FOX59

8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy