DETROIT, MI., — Over the last few weeks, amid the Chicago Bears, five-game losing streak, one player on the offensive side of the ball has consistently stuck out and produced at a high level: Wide receiver Darnell Mooney. A 2020 fifth-round pick, Mooney's emergence during his rookie season led many to believe that 2021 would be the season where Mooney would cement himself as a foundational pillar of the Bears offense. So far, Mooney has continued to improve each week and while some of his performances may fly under the radar, Thursday was another example of why Mooney is a name to keep an eye on moving forward.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO