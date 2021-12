Samsung’s top-of-the-line foldable — the Galaxy Z Fold 3 — is one phone that everyone should have a chance to experience. It’s the best foldable phone on the market by far and for good reason. The phone packs flagship hardware, two beautiful high refresh rate displays, and even an under-screen camera. On top of that, it addresses all the issues users faced with the older Galaxy Z Fold models. Sadly, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is a bit too pricey for the average user. But if you’ve been saving up for one, you’d be glad to know that it’s currently available for just $1,499 on Amazon.

