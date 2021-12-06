ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joey Fatone heads ‘A Very Boy Band Holiday’ special: How to watch and stream for free

By Victoria Priola, eCommerce writer
 2 days ago
The boy bands you grew up loving are back for an all-out performance this week. “A Very Boy Band Holiday” premieres on ABC on Monday, Dec. 6, at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT). You can also watch it on FuboTV (7-day free trial). The show includes members of *NSYNC, O-Town,...

