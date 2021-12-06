ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Runners greeted with cheers at Nittany Valley Half Marathon

By Courtney Murphy
WTAJ
WTAJ
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DLm0b_0dFadEHY00

STATE COLLEGE, Pa (WTAJ)– Nearly 400 runners were greeted with cheers and excitement from friends and volunteers when they crossed the finish line at the Nittany Valley Half Marathon Sunday.

This 13.1-mile course went around Penn State’s University Park Campus, finishing at the old visitor center across from Beaver Stadium.

The 37-year staple run returned in-person for the first time since 2019. Race Director Katrina D’Anca said that many runners were excited to have the running event and donate for the cause.

Proceeds from the run will go towards the Centre Volunteers in Medicine, which provides free healthcare to uninsured people. They’ve been working with the marathon for the past eight years. Executive Director of CVIM Cheryl White said that healthcare is more crucial than before because of the many effects from the pandemic.

Underground Gym holds memorial lift in honor of Rhonda Russell

“Since the start of the pandemic, we’ve seen an increase in the demand for our services,” White said. “With people losing their employment and losing their insurance. We try to get the word out there to continue your healthcare.”

“I think everyone understands what CVIM did for us, and they want to come out and run a great race and give to our community,” D’Anca said.

The fundraising goal this year was for $30,000. D’Anca said that the team is close to reaching its goal. This year’s title sponsor is the Cali, Wagner, Millward team at RE/MAX Centre Realty. They pledged to continue their 15-year partnership, and also fund $30,000 for the next three years.

First-timers to the race are the Iacobelli family. The four family members have each done running of some sort in the past. While each member finished at different times, they cheered one another on, right to the finish line.

“It’s definitely a great way to raise awareness, so whatever we can do to help, and we’ll get a good race out of it too,” Owen Iacobelli said.

Mother of the family Sharon checked off one thing from her bucket list.

“My birthday was yesterday, no, two days ago, and I said to the kids for my birthday I want to run a half with you,” Sharon Iacobelli said.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you .

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WTAJ

From football to track: 15 college athletes join first-ever ‘NIL’ program in WWE

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTAJ) — From football to track & field, college athletes from around the world are now getting a chance at the big time thanks to the new NCAA rules saying athletes can benefit/profit from their name, image and likeness (NIL). World Wrestling Entertainment has jumped at the chance to help create future superstars […]
WWE
WTAJ

Losing: The motivation behind another Marauder title run

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Thursday’s Class A football championship pits teams with very different histories. Redbank Valley is heading to Hershey for the first time and is the first District 9 team to play for a title in nearly 30 years. For Bishop Guilfoyle, it’s a “business trip” as one player said. The Marauders are […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Big day awaits Penn State Tuesday in Las Vegas

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — They say what happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas. But Tuesday, the gambling capital will likely hold few secrets from Nittany Nation. ANTHONY POINDEXTER WILL BE INDUCTED Penn State co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach, Anthony Poindexter will be inducted into the college football hall of fame. Awarded by the National […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
WTAJ

Penn State assistant, Poindexter, enshrined in the Hall of Fame

LAS VEGAS (WTAJ) — As Penn State co-defensive coordinator Anthony Poindexter’s name continues to be tied to the head coaching vacancy at Virginia, the coach was enshrined in the College Football Hall of Fame Tuesday in Las Vegas. Poindexter was a two-time All-American at Virginia with many expecting him to be a first-round draft pick. […]
PENN, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State College, PA
Sports
City
State College, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
WTAJ

Johnstown names Reed its next football coach

JOHNSTOWN (WTAJ) — Greater Johnstown high school named former player Antwuan Reed its next football coach replacing Bruce Jordan. Reed graduated from GJHS in 2008. He went on to play football at Pitt and spent time with the Cleveland Browns. Johnstown has struggled in the post Tony Penna Jr. era. Penna stepped down after a […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Gio’s BBQ bids farewell to longtime owner

CLEARFIELD COUNTY Pa. (WTAJ) – For the past 20 years, Gio’s BBQ has been a Clearfield County favorite, but its reach spans much further. For the last 40 years, Dave Panasiti’s life has been in the restaurant business, from working for his dad as a 20-year-old, to now the owner of Gio’s BBQ. That officially […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

No. 10 Indiana tops Penn State 70-40 in women’s basketball

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Nicole Cardaño-Hillary’s 14 points, seven rebounds, five assists and five steals led No. 10 Indiana to a 70-40 victory over Penn State in its opening Big Ten game on Monday night. Mackenzie Holmes scored 16 points and Ali Patberg added 15 for the Hoosiers (6-2), who shot over 50% from the […]
INDIANA STATE
WTAJ

WTAJ

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy