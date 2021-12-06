ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
“Red (Taylor’s Version)” is a master class in reclamation and growth

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Red” by Taylor Swift became an instant fall classic when it was released in 2012. With instant hits like “I Knew You Were Trouble,” “22” and “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together,” Swift’s fourth studio album is considered highly acclaimed. However, Swift was unable to purchase her own...

lavozdeanza.com

Ok Magazine

Jake Gyllenhaal Believes Taylor Swift's 10-Minute Version Of 'All Too Well' Was 'A Real Cheap Shot'

Not so well: Jake Gyllenhaal is staying mum about the new version of Taylor Swift’s song alleged to be about their relationship, but a source says he’s privately stewing. The 10-minute version of “All Too Well,” a bitter breakup ballad believed to recall their brief 2010 romance, “is even more damning than the original she put out nine years ago,” dishes the insider. “Jake can’t believe that she’s dredging up the past.”
CELEBRITIES
unkantelope.com

Taylor Swift reclaims music with ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’

Taylor Swift is at it again with another re-release of her old material. In review, it was well intentioned but overproduced. Last month, Swift released a brand new version of her 2012 album “Red” as “Red (Taylor’s Version).” The album was part of a project to re-record her first six albums.
MUSIC
meteamedia.org

Taylor Swift releases ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’ and revitalizes an entire album

Taylor Swift released her fourth studio album “Red” on Oct. 22, 2012, and after nine years, she re-released it. With this new album comes the original 20 songs and ten additional songs released from “the vault.” Some of these songs feature other artists such as Phoebe Bridgers, Chris Stapleton, and an additional song with Ed Sheeran. The album in its final form is two hours long, with the longest song ‘All Too Well’ being 10 minutes in length. “The vault” refers to songs of Swift’s that she personally loves and decided to keep for future albums but sadly never got to see the light of day.
MUSIC
bvtack.com

Taylor’s Version of ‘Red’ Scathes

“Which song on Red was the hardest to write emotionally?” George Stephanopoulos asked across from country-turned-pop star Taylor Swift. ‘We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together’ played through the studio. Two months prior, the ear worm track became her first number one on the Billboard Hot 100; she now has seven. Like a sixties queen, Swift wore bold red lipstick — a nod to the album she arrived to promote, but the tribute will become a Swift staple, part of her many traditions and superstitions (any fan will also associate 13s, cats, cardigans, and the entire month of August with her). On October 22, 2012, in a morning newsroom, she is preparing to release an album that will change country music. “Oh, ‘All Too Well’,” she answered. “It took me a long time to filter through everything I wanted to put in the song. It started out being a ten minute song, which you can’t put on an album.”
MUSIC
Taylor Swift
Jake Gyllenhaal
Sadie Sink
Dylan O'brien
Phoebe Bridgers
the-standard.org

Johns: Red Remastered (Lauren's Version)

In October of 2012, Taylor Swift released her fourth studio album “Red,” — an album that bursts with vitality and fervent energy with a bittersweet edge. Now, almost a decade later, Swift has released a remastered version of this fiery record, guaranteed to drive even the toughest of listeners to shed a tear or two.
MUSIC
UV Cavalier Daily

A nostalgia-tinged ranking of 'Red (Taylor’s Version)'

Taylor Swift’s “Red (Taylor’s Version)” has already established itself as a smashing success. In less than two weeks, the album has received critical acclaim, launched a 10-minute song to the top of the Billboard charts and provided fans with fodder for speculation regarding Swift's relationship with Jake Gyllenhaal. The heavily...
MUSIC
waylandstudentpress.com

Album Review: “Red (Taylor’s Version)”

Album Review: Taylor Swift’s “Red (Taylor’s Version)”. After her re-recording of hit album “Fearless,” Taylor Swift shocked us again with the announcement of a new project, “Red (Taylor’s Version)”—a remake of her 2012 masterpiece, “Red.” It’s safe to say that the original, selling over 1.21 million copies in just a week, took the country by storm. The album captivated radio listeners, taking them on a journey from start to finish, full of heartbreak, anguish and vengeance.
MUSIC
Georgetown Voice

Revamped, rerecorded, and repackaged: Red (Taylor’s version) revisits a timeless classic

A 30 song, two-hour-plus version of Red. In the words of Taylor Swift, “I never saw [it] coming, and I will never be the same.” Red (Taylor’s Version) takes listeners on a journey through her early twenties as she deals with heartbreak, grief, love, and longing. Swift has grown up alongside so many of us, and her newest release allows us all to laugh, cry, and dance alongside her once again as she continues rerecording her early albums to regain control of her extensive catalogue.
THEATER & DANCE
State News

COLUMN: 'Red (Taylor's Version)' is a simple triumph

When Taylor Swift released her fourth studio album, “Red,” in 2012, I was 10 years old with no concept of adult heartbreak or the cost of stardom. What I did know was that I hated Jake Gyllenhaal for what he did to my favorite artist. I’m 19 now, with a...
MUSIC
cardinalpointsonline.com

Students host listening parties for ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’

As the clock ticked closer to midnight Nov. 11, junior Margaret Lawrence and her friends waited with bated breath, constantly refreshing the front page of their Spotify accounts. Sitting beside them was a box of tissues, a bottle of wine, and an autographed picture of the artist whose latest album they were waiting for. At the stroke of midnight, Lawrence’s phone screen flashed on with the notification that Taylor Swift had finally released “Red (Taylor’s Version).”
MUSIC
The Fordham Observer

All Too Well (36 Hour Version)

Recently, we learned just how many hoops we are willing to jump through to see Taylor Swift perform one song for free. On Nov. 13, Taylor Swift was the musical guest on “Saturday Night Live” (SNL) where she performed her 10-minute version of “All Too Well,” and we were there to see it. Even though the tickets were free, they still came at a cost.
MUSIC
ohsmagnet.com

Red Taylor’s Version is sure to be on everyone’s playlists

In 2019, Taylor Swift announced that she would be re-recording her past albums. Before switching labels to Universal Republic Records, Swift was signed to Big Machine. This means that when she went to a different label she did not have any rights to her own music. In an Instagram post Swift said, “Artists should own their own work for so many reasons.” On Nov. 12, she released Red (Taylor’s Version).
MUSIC
lavozdeanza.com

After 6 years Adele returns with a forgettable performance

Adele’s voice and songwriting are still at the top of the industry and the overall message from the album is loud and clear and hits you right in the heart. She really shines on tracks “Easy On Me” and “I Drink Wine” as they fit her style perfectly. The choice...
MUSIC
montanakaimin.com

Swifty-scope: Taylor’s version

It’s Sag season, which can only mean one thing: Crying while looking wistfully off into the distance drinking a glass of chardonnay. Thankfully, Taylor Swift is here to only make things worse emotionally — in the best way possible. Therapists are quaking and hearts are breaking thanks to our queen, but this isn’t something new. Taylor has been out here for over a decade single-handedly taking down the patriarchy with her bops. Now, she’s released Red (Taylor’s version.) It’s only politically correct that we dedicate this horoscope to T-Swizzle herself.
CELEBRITIES
thewellesleynews.com

Revisiting the Past with “Red (Taylor’s Version)”

On Nov. 12, 2021, Taylor Swift released “Red (Taylor’s Version),” the re-recording of her 2012 album “Red.” This is the second album she has rerecorded to regain ownership of the work she previously released under her former label, Big Machine Records. From the 10-minute version...
CELEBRITIES
TechCrunch

Startups Weekly (Taylor’s Version)

If you don’t understand this headline, let’s start with a quick history lesson. Taylor Swift is rerecording all of her albums, but not in the name of nostalgia. Instead, Swift is taking on this much-anticipated project so that she can control her music instead of a separate music label. The first of her iconic albums came out this year, annotated with “(Taylor’s Version)” so longtime fans can stream music that benefits the star not the archival music owned by the label.
MUSIC
Yale Daily News

Toad’s (Taylor’s Version)

Sparks flew at the holy ground of Toad’s Place Sunday night, as Swifties from all over Connecticut gathered to experience an enchanted evening of Taylor Swift music. The concert, entitled “Look what you made me do – Taylor Swift Dance Party,” featured a DJ trio collectively known as “If you know it, sing it!” The group hosts Taylor Swift dance parties all over the East Coast, performing in venues from New York City to Richmond, VA. On Sunday, they played for over three hours, coming onstage at 7:30 p.m. and going until just after 10:40 p.m.
NEW HAVEN, CT
mesapress.com

Why Swift made (Taylor’s Version)

On November 12, Taylor Swift released her new version of “Red,” it left fans feeling nostalgic as she released this new version of one of her most popular albums. Since the release, Swift’s album climbed the Billboard Top 100 and reached number 1 in a matter of days.
CELEBRITIES

