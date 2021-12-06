“Red (Taylor’s Version)” is a master class in reclamation and growth

“Which song on Red was the hardest to write emotionally?” George Stephanopoulos asked across from country-turned-pop star Taylor Swift. ‘We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together’ played through the studio. Two months prior, the ear worm track became her first number one on the Billboard Hot 100; she now has seven. Like a sixties queen, Swift wore bold red lipstick — a nod to the album she arrived to promote, but the tribute will become a Swift staple, part of her many traditions and superstitions (any fan will also associate 13s, cats, cardigans, and the entire month of August with her). On October 22, 2012, in a morning newsroom, she is preparing to release an album that will change country music. “Oh, ‘All Too Well’,” she answered. “It took me a long time to filter through everything I wanted to put in the song. It started out being a ten minute song, which you can’t put on an album.”

MUSIC ・ 12 DAYS AGO