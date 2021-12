Fox Business’ Neil Cavuto confronted Anthony Fauci over comments he made about his critics this weekend, pointing to the health expert’s claim that he represents science. “Things change and science changes, to your point. But in answering some of the criticism that you’ve received, you said, ‘I represent science,'” Cavuto said on Friday’s edition of Coast to Coast. “So are you saying there that your critics do not and that they don’t have a clue? Can you clarify that?”

SCIENCE ・ 5 DAYS AGO