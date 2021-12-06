ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Shadow Tactics standalone expansion Aiko's Choice is out now

By Graham Smith
rockpapershotgun.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAiko's Choice, the standalone expansion of the wonderful real-time tactics of Shadow Tactics, is out now. It's five years since the original game, so if you yearn for more sneaking and stabbing in Edo Japan, then here it is. You can pick Aiko's Choice up from Steam now for...

www.rockpapershotgun.com

Comments / 0

Related
thisgengaming.com

Tails of Iron ‘Bloody Whiskers’ Free Expansion Out Now; Adds a New Quest, Bosses, Difficulties, and More

Publisher United Label and developer Odd Bug Studio have released a free “Bloody Whiskers” expansion update for their hand-drawn RPG Tails of Iron. The new update adds a new post-game questline, two new difficulty modes, five new bosses, new armor and weapons, and more. Tails of Iron is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.
VIDEO GAMES
PCGamesN

Warframe’s The New War expansion is out in two weeks

Digital Extremes has revealed that Warframe’s The New War expansion will release on December 15, 2021. The release date was announced during Warframe’s final devstream of the year, which also featured a CG story trailer and details on hosted giveaways and Twitch drops. If you’ve been out of the loop,...
VIDEO GAMES
rockpapershotgun.com

Xbox Game Pass's December haul includes many space warlords

Another month, another batch of games arriving (and leaving) Xbox Game Pass. Are there interesting games coming to the subscription service this month? Yes, but this is true so often that I've grown blasé. I am a hedonistic king and I have grown weary of pleasure. Stardew Valley, Halo Infinite and Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator cannot rouse me out of ennui.
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

Hot Wheels Unleashed Summons the Caped Crusader in Batman Expansion, Out Now

Na-na na-na na-na na-na na-na na-na na-na na-na BATMAN! Okay, now that's done, let's talk about Hot Wheels Unleashed, yeah?. The arcade racing title has a lot of seasonal updates and premium DLC planned, which was always going to happen with a game based on collectable toy cars. We're not complaining, though — this Batman expansion looks pretty darn cool.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shadow Tactics
rockpapershotgun.com

The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe will finally arrive in early 2022

The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe is now "content complete" and will launch in early 2022. This news comes by way of developers Crows Crows Crows and a new trailer that pokes fun at themselves for the development delays thus far. Ultra Deluxe is an "expanded re-imagining" of the original game...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun - Aiko's Choice Review

Aiko's Choice is a punchy, compact standalone expansion for 2016's exceptional tactical stealth adventure Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun, and that's all I really needed it to be. Across three beefy, brilliant new levels and three smaller interludes, this side story returns us to Japan's Edo period to sneak, slash, and stalk our way through expertly crafted outposts and fortresses. And these missions pick up where the already difficult original game left off in ramping up the challenge, so expect a good fight.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Country
Japan
rockpapershotgun.com

Teardown part two is out now, completing its campaign

Teardown is maybe my favourite game from the past couple of years, and today it smashed through another wall on the way to being finished. The newest update adds "part 2", completing its campaign by adding new missions and maps - as well as robots and mod tools. Here's a...
VIDEO GAMES
rockpapershotgun.com

Ghostrunner's Project_Hel DLC comes out in January

If you fancy some cyberpunk ninja action to spice up your new year, Ghostrunner is getting a new DLC on January 27th. Project_Hel will let players take control of Hel, one of the game's original bosses, as she heads out on her own quest. I hope it's evil. I like seeing what antagonists get up to in their free time.
VIDEO GAMES
rockpapershotgun.com

Fights In Tight Spaces smashes out of early access

It’s been a little over 9 months since Fights In Tight Spaces first released on to Steam Early Access, and as of December 2nd, it’s kicked open the door and walked into a full release. It’s a unique combination of deck-building and turn-based strategy, presented in satisfying and stylish 3D animation. Sort of Superhot meets Slay The Spire.
VIDEO GAMES
rockpapershotgun.com

Who is this Halo-themed Swarovski crystal for?

Hey you, do you want a crystal replica of John Master Chief's helmet and energy sword? No, me neither, but it's something you can get now for some reason. To celebrate Halo Infinite's release, as well as Halo's 20th anniversary, Xbox have collaborated with Swarovski to make the Halo-themed crystals that fans can win via a sweepstakes or charity campaign. You can't buy them. I don't know if you'd want to? They look very expensive.
VIDEO GAMES
entertainium.co

Review: Our favourite assassins make a welcome return in Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun – Aiko’s Choice

With the original Shadow Tactics, Mimimi Games pulled off one of the all-time great acts of gaming necromancy. Before 2016, the real-time stealth tactics genre had been dead for nearly a decade and it hadn’t died with honour. Shadow Tactics took the methodical style of gameplay that had been pioneered by Commandos: Behind Enemy Lines, transposed it into Edo period Japan and revitalised it in a host of wonderfully surprising ways. The game has fewer, more finely-balanced characters who each have a critical role to play in completing missions. The challenges are more open, varied, and responsive. Crucially, the game also has a compelling story into which the likeable personalities of the five heroes – Hayato, Yuki, Mugen, Takuma, and Aiko – are closely integrated.
VIDEO GAMES
gamespew.com

Titan Quest Has a New Expansion, Eternal Embers, and it’s Out Now on PC

Titan Quest: Eternal Embers is a new expansion for the mythology-based action-RPG and it’s out now on PC. It’s a bit of a surprising announcement, though not as surprising as Titan Quest: Ragnarök, which arrived ten years after the last expansion pack. Titan Quest launched back in 2006, on the PC, but eventually made its way to the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Android and iOS platforms.
FIFA
rockpapershotgun.com

Powerwash Simulator has added online co-op multiplayer

The breakout novelty simulator this year for me is Powerwash Simulator, a game about methodically moving your mouse over the surface of objects to blast away grime and rust with a murderously strong stream of water. It's not a chaotic system like Viscera Cleanup Detail, it's just a game where you slowly make something dirty all sparkling clean. Very chill. Now you can unwind with your pals and clean cars, toilets, fairground rides, and the rest together, thanks to the online co-op added in a recent update.
VIDEO GAMES
rockpapershotgun.com

The Electronic Wireless Show Podcast episode 166: the best cars in games

Let me start out by immediately apologising to our podcast editor Alix for the fact that this best cars in games episode of The Electronic Wireless Show Podcast does not mention the Regalia from Final Fantasy XV. Mea culpa. But that glaring mistake aside, we do have a bit of a chat about Forza Horizon 5, and other good cars in games and car games in general. I balance out not talking about the Regalia by not mentioning any vehicles from the Mass Effect games.
VIDEO GAMES
rockpapershotgun.com

Valve shows off Steam Deck's case and final packaging

The Steam Deck has been delayed until February 2022, but a new update from Valve says that they've now completed their final prototype of the handheld PC before it enters full production. They're now sending out a new wave of dev kits to creators, and as part of that they're...
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl: How To Evolve All Pokemon In The Sinnoh Region | Evolution Guide

Sample the entire Sinnoh Pokedex. The Sinnoh Region is a big place that’s packed with Pokemon — once again, you’ll find 151 to catch and battle with. Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl takes us back to the simpler days of Generation IV. Most of the evolution methods are the same, but there are some that have changed since the original release. The remake has both evolutions styles for certain Pokemon — you can evolve them the old way and the new way. If you’re looking for a refresher course on Gen IV Pokemon, we’ve got a full list of all the Sinnoh Region evolutions below.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy