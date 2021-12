Two of the most important cards in Illinois’ massive gambling expansion have finally been dealt. State regulators on Wednesday named their chosen developers to break ground on a new casino in Waukegan and another straddling the border of south suburban Homewood and East Hazel Crest, ending a selection process that dragged on for more than two years due to COVID-19 shutdowns and other delays.

