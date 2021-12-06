Fit Foodie Cooking Club: December 2021

Mashed sweet potatoes made better with butter, maple syrup, and thyme. Mashed sweet potatoes don’t need much adornment, but the addition of maple syrup, butter, and thyme enhances their sweet, earthy flavor. I find that baking the sweet potatoes rather than boiling them results in fluffier mashed potatoes – if the potatoes are too wet, they become dense and heavy – so, while the recipe is easy to make, be sure to allow one hour of hands-off cooking time to bake the potatoes. The good news is that the dish can be prepared entirely ahead of time and reheated in the microwave. Serve with my Onion Braised Beef Brisket, Mustard-Glazed Pork Tenderloin, Sunday Night Roast Chicken, or even a store-bought rotisserie chicken.
