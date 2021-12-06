ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homeless

Fit Foodie Cooking Club: December 2021

By Linley Richter
fitfoodiefinds.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis month we are making a delicious brunch recipe for the holidays. Our overnight french toast bake. is the perfect recipe to serve your family or a brunch crowd. The Fit Foodie Cooking Club is a monthly cooking challenge to get you in the kitchen cooking from scratch!. We...

fitfoodiefinds.com

Comments / 0

Related
Epicurious

49 Favorite December Recipes to Cook Right Now

December recipes work hard. They keep the chill away when the temps drop, and provide comfort during the long, dark evenings of winter. They transform pantry ingredients into gift-worthy sweets, and help us to cook festive meals for family and friends. On top of all that, they offer inspiration for quick dinners during a month that often finds us strapped for time. Below, you'll find the most popular December recipes from the Epicurious archives, plus a few more recently published favorites from our staff. There are ideas for your Christmas morning breakfast, your annual cookie exchange, and so much more.
RECIPES
Love and Lemons

Love & Lemons Cooking Club – December!

Join the Love & Lemons Cooking Club Challenge this month! It's easy to enter, and one lucky winner will receive a prize. Find all the details below. Our Cooking Club is a fun way to celebrate the Love & Lemons community of readers. The concept is super simple – each month, I choose a recipe. You make it, and you email me a photo. At the end of the month, I randomly select one winner to receive a prize.
RECIPES
purewow.com

45 Gingerbread Recipes That Will Spice Up Your Holiday Baking

Ah, gingerbread: the holiday staple that we begrudgingly bake every year, despite our guests’ insistence on choosing sugar cookies instead. Why are we so scared of injecting a lil’ spice into our Christmas dessert spread? Gingerbread cookies are not only nostalgic and charming (don’t even get us started on too-cute-to-eat gingerbread houses complete with icing shingles and gumdrop doorknobs), but they offer timeless, warm, wintry flavor to an otherwise basic cookie swap. And they don’t have to be rock hard. We’ll prove it with 45 gingerbread recipes that will inspire you to mix up your annual menu once and for all. There’s so much more to explore than standard cookies, too—we’re talking doughnuts, fudge, cheesecake and beyond.
RECIPES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
Simmer and Boil

What To Cook in December: 15 Stress-Free Dinners

December is a hectic month, but that doesn't mean you should overlook your healthy eating goals. Featuring in-season produce, pantry staples and even extra holiday ingredients, the following recipes make home cooking a breeze during the busy holiday season. Acorn Squash with Sage-Cranberry Rice Stuffing. Between the holiday parties and...
RECIPES
East Hampton Star

News for Foodies 12.2.21

Bridgehampton's Elaia Estiatorio is offering a three-course $39 prix fixe menu Tuesday through Saturday from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Small plate choices include saganaki, braised lamb and beef meatballs, a Greek farmer-style salad, steamed mussels, and grilled octopus (for a surcharge of $10). Main courses such as grilled chicken skewers with Greek-style fries, peppers, and onions; a Waygu beef patty with feta cheese, tzatziki sauce, and potatoes; a spaghetti with Greek yogurt, caramelized onions, and lemon zest; a mushroom saganaki, and a grilled whole branzino (for a $10 surcharge) are part of the special along with a choice of two desserts, an orange and yogurt phyllo cake and yogurt with cherry preserves.
BRIDGEHAMPTON, NY
Essence

A Gift Guide For Your Favorite Foodie

Check out some fun, practical and of course, tasty ideas for gifts when it comes to the high-brow food lover in your life. What’s the best gift for a foodie? The obvious answer is food, but not just any fare will do. That’s why we’ve compiled a variety of things, from really cool waffle mixes (because who knew breakfast could be chic?) in innovative flavors, to coveted juicers and an ice cream pack full of five different, tasty pints, to help you out. Check out some fun, practical and different ideas for gifts when it comes to the high-brow food lover in your life.
RECIPES
WEAU-TV 13

Holiday beef recipes

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Angie Horkan, with the Wisconsin Beef Council, shares recipes for appetizers and a prime rib roast just in time for the holidays. 1 tablespoon finely chopped fresh parsley (optional) COOKING:. Combine oil, salt, pepper, rosemary, thyme and sage in small bowl to form a paste....
EAU CLAIRE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cooking#Foodie#Homelessness#Yogurt#Dairy#Food Drink#French#Pecans#Greek
smcorridornews.com

Top gifts for foodies are in demand

HOUSTON – Buying gifts for cooks is fun, yet challenging if their kitchen is already full of gear. Here are top gifts for foodies – from over-the-top to budget-friendly – that are a cut above the rest. A new automatic coffee machine like no other, the JURA...
FOOD & DRINKS
aymag.com

Recipe: Pull-Apart Cranberry Brie Bread

This dish changed how I felt about brie a few years ago. It wasn’t always at the top of my favorite cheese list, but after pairing it with cranberry, I was hooked. If you like a decadent, gooey appetizer (or a snack), this recipe is for you. The whole process only takes about 30 minutes, so it’s easy to throw in the oven right when guests arrive so they can enjoy it warm!
RECIPES
alextimes.com

Foodie: The healing power of cooking

Life can be stressful. We need to eat, and cooking can relieve stress, but it can also be frustrating. Like any habit, it becomes easier over time. Attempting to learn something new is the best way to keep your mind active, so give it a go. Before long, you’ll insist upon treating yourself as your own guest and settle for nothing less than quality meals.
FOOD & DRINKS
ourquadcities.com

Foodie Friday: Cook and Cuffs by Chef Keys

This weeks ‘Foodie Friday’ guest is Cook and Cuffs by Chef Keys. Chef Keys joined the Local 4 News This Morning team to show all that she has to offer as a private chef. Chef Keys can cook anything from bacon wrapped pork sirloin to fried macaroni and cheese balls.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Homeless
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
One Green Planet

Black Bean and Walnut Tacos to Share [Vegan]

1 jalapeño, seeded and finely minced (optional) 1 tablespoon (1 g) cilantro leaves, finely chopped. Sea salt and freshly cracked black pepper, to taste. 1 tablespoon (1 g) cilantro leaves, finely chopped. 1 lime, cut into 4 wedges. Preparation. Preheat the oven to 360°F (180°C), and arrange the baking rack...
RECIPES
CBS Miami

Comfort & Vegetarian-Friendly Food Tops Grubhub’s 2021 ‘Year In Food’ Report

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Grubhub users ordered a lot of comfort and vegetarian-friendly food in 2021, according to the company’s annual “Year in Food” report. Grubhub analyzed orders from over 32 million diners to see what rose in popularity throughout the year. The “Top Food of the Year,” was the Impossible cheeseburger, increasing in popularity by 442%, compared to 2020. Grubhub’s top dishes of 2021 Impossible cheeseburger (+442%) Shredded pork taco (+310%) Apple pecan chicken salad (+287%) Detroit-style pizza (+263%) Margarita (+240%) Pub mac and cheese (+174%) Pork dumplings (+173%) Chicken burrito (+166%) Poke nacho (+158%) Lettuce wrap (+155%) The top side dish was chips and pico de gallo, increasing in popularity by 205% compared to 2020. Here are the other top side dishes. Stuffed garlic knot (+174%) Mac and cheese (+173%) Cornbread (+171%) Chips and queso (+155%) Strawberry shortcake sundae was the number one dessert, increasing in popularity by 378%. Here is the rest of the top dessert list. Cookie dough cheesecake (+315%) Chocolate chip pizza (+287%) Cookie dough burrito (+255%) Flan (+244%) Grubhub said the “largest single item order” consisted of 200 bacon cheeseburgers. The report also found that Florida is the third most vegan-friendly states behind California and New York. Click here to see the entire report.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Guardian

Joe Trivelli’s recipes for pumpkin cake, crostata, marsala cake and biscotti

In our house, baking is therapy. My wife bakes in the early morning before the rest of us are up. We come down to steamed-up windows and a warm loaf of banana cake to slice up for breakfast, or cram into a school bag for an afternoon snack. I am more likely to be found crouched over the work surface at the other end of the day. My wife has been known to have pudding hours after supper while reading a book in bed.
RECIPES
foodanddine.com

A Christmas cooking class at CC’s Low Carb Kitchen on Friday 10 December

We begin with a general introduction and mission statement. Corey Milliman, owner of CC’s (as well as CC the drag queen spokesmodel), will be holding a Christmas-themed cooking class with celebrity guest stars on Friday 10 December from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., with 30 spaces available at a cost of $60 per person. Following are highlights of this hands-on cooking class with CC:
RECIPES
thebuzzmagazines.com

Beef Bourguignon

Click the Buzz Me button to receive email notifications when this writer publishes a new article or a new article in this column is published. This weekend marks the end of eight days of Hanukkah. It’s a little hard to believe, since I am still wiping my fridge clean of sweet potatoes and turkey. Party on.
FOOD & DRINKS
onceuponachef.com

Maple Mashed Sweet Potatoes

Mashed sweet potatoes made better with butter, maple syrup, and thyme. Mashed sweet potatoes don’t need much adornment, but the addition of maple syrup, butter, and thyme enhances their sweet, earthy flavor. I find that baking the sweet potatoes rather than boiling them results in fluffier mashed potatoes – if the potatoes are too wet, they become dense and heavy – so, while the recipe is easy to make, be sure to allow one hour of hands-off cooking time to bake the potatoes. The good news is that the dish can be prepared entirely ahead of time and reheated in the microwave. Serve with my Onion Braised Beef Brisket, Mustard-Glazed Pork Tenderloin, Sunday Night Roast Chicken, or even a store-bought rotisserie chicken.
RECIPES
KUTV

Cooking with Chef Bryan - Butterscotch Bubble Loaf

Delicious, gooey and really easy to make. This recipe is perfect for the holidays! For more Rhodes bread recipe head on over to their website and enjoy some fresh baked bread for holidays or anytime of the year. INGREDIENTS. 24 Rhodes Dinner Rolls, dough thawed but still cold. 1 (3.4...
RECIPES
The Independent

How to cook the perfect vegan Christmas Day lunch

There are many days throughout the year when it’s easy to be vegan, but 25 December isn’t one of them. Pigs in blankets, honey-glazed hams and brine-soaked turkeys... the traditional Christmas smorgasbord is traditionally an array of animal products.Christmas and veganism may seem go together like chalk and cheese, but that doesn’t necessarily render all vegans grouchy Grinch-types crying into their carrots. Sure, in some households, the vegan options may be limited – but that ends now.Although Christmas plans might be under threat due to the new coronavirus variant, Omicron, there is no reason why you can’t still cook up...
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy