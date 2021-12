RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Columbia Water is working to fix an issue it said has caused an overflow of sewer water into a neighborhood creek. Authorities said the overflow was found just before 6 p.m. on Sunday in the area of Hickory Ridge Drive and Ragsdale Drive. The water department said that a blockage of some sort is believed to be causing the overflow of the sanitary sewer and entering an unnamed tributary. The tributary then flows to Lake Rebecca.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 3 DAYS AGO