H.E.R. to Perform at the 2021 People's Choice Awards, Cardi B, Lili Reinhart & More to Present

By Jake Thompson
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch: 2021 People's Choice Awards: By the Numbers. The 2021 People's Choice Awards will be a star-studded affair!. E! and NBC just announced an exciting new list of presenters and performers for the pop culture event of the year, which will air live tomorrow, Tuesday, Dec. 7 at 9 p.m. on...

