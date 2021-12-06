ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Strong Wind Figures To Be Major Factor For Patriots-Bills Monday Night Matchup

cbslocal.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON (CBS) — Monday night’s game between the Bills and the Patriots just might be the NFL’s game of the year. It also might be the windiest. As expected, the weather is quite blustery on Monday, with the Patriots and Bills set to square off to determine the leader in the...

boston.cbslocal.com

The Spun

John Clayton Predicts Who Russell Wilson Will Play For

John Clayton has been covering the NFL for a long, long time. So when he was asked about Russell Wilson’s future and where he could end up next season, the Seattle radio host was adamant. Clayton appeared on the 93.7 The Fan with Andrew Filliponi, and quickly shot down...
NFL
CBS Boston

Jamie Collins Activated For Patriots-Bills; Kyle Dugger Out For Monday Night Clash

BOSTON (CBS) — Jamie Collins is good to go for the Patriots for Monday night’s big clash with the Buffalo Bills. The linebacker was activated off IR, the team announced a few hours prior to kickoff. Collins is in his third stint in New England, re-joining Bill Belichick and the Patriots on Oct. 6 after his release from the Detroit Lions. He has seven combined tackles, a sack and an interception in his five games with the Patriots this season, but landed on injured reserve on Nov. 28 after suffering an ankle injury. Now he’ll be back for New England’s biggest game...
NFL
Buffalo Rumblings

Bills vs. Patriots on Monday Night Football: All our 2021 coverage

The Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots face off against one another in prime time again in 2021. This year, like last year, it’s on Monday Night Football in December. That’s about all that is the same. Last year, Buffalo locked up their AFC East crown with a win the...
NFL
the buffalo bills

Top 5 storylines to follow for Bills vs. Patriots | Monday Night Football

The Buffalo Bills are coming off a long weekend after Thursday's Thanksgiving win. The team had a few days off to get healthy and relax. Now all eyes are on Monday night. Week 13 presents a game with huge implications for the division and the playoffs so here are five storylines to follow for the NFL"s biggest game in Week 13.
NFL
Person
Mike Reiss
Person
Jake Bailey
Person
Mac Jones
Person
Phil Perry
CBS Boston

No Patriots Players Ruled Out Ahead Of Monday Night Football Showdown With Bills

FOXBORO (CBS) – The Patriots appear to be relatively healthy headed into their Monday Night Football showdown against the Buffalo Bills. The team held its final practice of the week on Saturday. No players are listed as out or doubtful for the game. The winner of the primetime tilt will move into first place in the AFC East for the time being. David Andrews (shoulder), Christian Barmore (knee), Ja’Whaun Bentley (ribs), Brandon Bolden (knee), Trent Brown (calf), Nick Folk (knee), and Gunner Olszewski were limited in practice Saturday and listed as questionable. Rookie Ronnie Perkins (illness) missed practice and is questionable for the game. As of Saturday, safety Kyle Dugger remains on the team’s COVID list along with running back J.J. Taylor. The Bills are in good shape as well heading into the game. Buffalo listed only OL Cody Ford, FB Reggie Gilliam and DE Efe Obada are listed as questionable. No Bills players are listed as out or doubtful.
NFL
cbslocal.com

News And Notes For Patriots-Bills Week 13 Matchup

BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots head to Buffalo to take on the Bills this weekend. We’ll have to wait an extra for the Monday night matchup to take place, but in the meantime, Levan Reid has the news and notes heading into the clash. –Last season, the Bills swept New...
NFL
#Patriots#American Football#Bills Mafia Bus#Wbz#Scottzolak#Cbs Boston News#Bobsocci
informnny.com

Bills fans gear up for Monday night’s game against the Patriots

ORCHARD PARK N.Y. (WIVB) – Bills Mafia is already gearing up for tomorrow night’s match up against the Patriots at Highmark Stadium. Tailgating lots all around the stadium are filled with football fans, roasting pigs, playing games and enjoying a tailgating fire. Fans tell News 4 this game is a...
NFL
FanSided

Chicago Bears: This is the perfect coach to replace Matt Nagy in 2022

The Chicago Bears are reportedly going to fire Matt Nagy after their game against the Detroit Lions on Thursday. They probably won’t hire the full-time coach after that but the fact that Nagy will be gone makes them a much better team. Things have not worked out well lately and it is time to move on.
NFL
CBS Boston

David Andrews Warms Up Sleeveless And In Shorts In Snowy, Windy Buffalo

BOSTON (CBS) — There is a mighty wind blowing and snow falling from the sky in Buffalo ahead of Monday night’s Patriots-Bills showdown. But that hasn’t deterred Patriots center David Andrews from rocking his usual pre-game look. With sustained winds around 25 MPH, snow falling from the sky and the temperature hovering just above freezing, Andrews was sleeveless and in shorts when he took the field at Highmark Stadium for pregame warmups. There probably wasn’t anything warm about it, but Andrews didn’t seem to mind. He may be from Georgia, but spending seven years in New England has Andrews ready to tackle any...
NFL
The Falcoholic

Patriots - Bills Monday Night Football open thread

The Bills and Patriots face off tonight. and the two are locked into a battle for the AFC East title. There should be some good football in the offing as a result, and whether you don’t like the Patriots and are just waiting for them to fail or want to see what the Bills look like before the Falcons face them in January, this will probably be worth your time.
NFL
Sporting News

Did Bill Belichick troll the Bills by wearing a Navy mask before Patriots' 'Monday Night Football' win?

The Patriots earned a 14-10 win over the Bills on "Monday Night Football" in what was one of the most run-heavy offensive performances the NFL has seen in recent history. Thanks to consistent 25-35 mph winds with gusts up to 50 mph, New England opted to pass the ball just three times total against Buffalo. The Pats focused on the running game instead, running on a whopping 94 percent of the plays and generating 222 rushing yards on 46 carries.
NFL
975thefanatic.com

Schefter on Deshaun Watson: “I Do Think Lurie Would Bring Him In”

ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter joined the John Kincade show for his weekly hit (Wednesdays at 8:10am) and discussed many things, including what exactly Gardner Minshew is. Gardner Minshew led the Eagles to a 33-18 win against the Eagles and was close to perfect in the game. But is Minshew the answer for the Eagles? Probably not.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Baker Mayfield’s wife sends blunt message to Browns after ugly win vs. Lions

Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns have looked shaky in a lot of games this season, and that includes those that they have actually won. Count the Browns’ 13-10 win over the winless Detroit Lions at home in Week 11 among them, as Cleveland failed to come away with a convincing victory that should have underscored how far they are in terms of quality from the worst team in the NFL this season.
NFL
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

BetMGM: Best Monday Night Football bets — Patriots at Bills in Week 13

There are plenty of Monday Night Football bets that offer value this week. The New England Patriots travel to Buffalo to take on the Bills, and first place in the AFC East is on the line. According to the NFL betting lines from BetMGM, the Buffalo Bills are three-point favorites in this matchup.
NFL
MassLive.com

Bill Belichick says Richard Seymour, Vince Wilfork and Rodney Harrison are in ‘my Hall of Fame,’ points out problems with Canton criteria

Regardless of what they say in Canton, former New England Patriots Vince Wilfork, Richard Seymour and Rodney Harrison are all in Bill Belichick’s Hall of Fame. As for the Pro Football Hall of Fame, it remains an uphill battle for some notable Patriots. Seymour was once again selected as a semi-finalist for enshrinement. Wilfork was selected as well in his first year of eligibility. However, Harrison was not selected, despite some protests you may hear around New England.
NFL

