ShopDisney’s 12 Days of Magical Deals: Today Only! Save Up to 40% on Festive Favorites

Looking for the best Black Friday deals on LOL Surprise dolls and gifts? Then you’re in the right place. Don’t tell your family, but Amazon is dropping their best Black Friday deals a day early, aka Thanksgiving. That means by the time you log on during Black Friday itself, some of the biggest deals might already be gone. Case in point: This lightning deal on LOL Surprise Dolls, which ends Thanksgiving at midnight. This year, surprise toys are some of the most popular Christmas gifts, and we featured LOL Surprise in our own list of the Top 50 Toys of 2021. As part of its early Black Friday deals, Amazon is slashing prices on this LOL Surprise Gift Set. Officially called the “Bigger Surprise” set, this toy contains 60 surprises inside including never-before-seen dolls, collectibles and accessories. These toys are aimed at kids ages 5-12, though we think tweens will probably be aged out of this particular toy. Head to Amazon to buy the LOL Surprise Bigger Surprise Gift Set at a 38% discount, for total savings of over $25. Remember, this Black Friday toy deal ends soon! Buy: LOL Surprise Bigger Surprise Gift Set $54.99 (orig. $69.99) 21% OFF

SHOPPING ・ 13 DAYS AGO