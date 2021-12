Mac Jones only attempted one pass in the first half, yet the Buffalo Bills still found themselves trailing the New England Patriots 11-7 at halftime. Simply put, Buffalo was outphysicaled by New England in the first half. It’s a theme that we have seen a few times this season. On defense, Buffalo would make a few tackles for loss, yet then get blown off the ball and give up big chunks of yards to Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson. The biggest play of the first half was a 64-yard Damien Harris run for a touchdown. Tremaine Edmunds overpursued on the play which created a lane for the back. The Patriots OL and Harris did the rest. At the end of the first half, New England had 149 yards on the ground.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO