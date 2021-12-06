ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocatello, ID

Center Street underpass to be closed Wednesday for routine maintenance

By News Team
KIFI Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ocGty_0dFab16c00

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The Center Street Underpass will be closed Wednesday for routine maintenance.

City of Pocatello Street Operations Department crews will begin work at 7 a.m. and finish by 5 p.m.

During construction, the underpass will be closed, and all traffic will be detoured around the construction area. Motorists should plan ahead to use an alternate route .

The pedestrian walkways will remain open for travel.

Officials apologize for any inconvenience the closure may cause and thank the public for their understanding and cooperation.

The post Center Street underpass to be closed Wednesday for routine maintenance appeared first on Local News 8 .

Comments / 0

Related
KIFI Local News 8

A reminder to be safe as we drive on the roads this winter

After an accident involving a Bountiville county deputy early Tuesday morning law enforcement is taking the opportunity to remind us that we should be extra careful this time of year. It may take longer than we all would like, but giving some time to warm up the car, and scrape the entirety of the vehicles windshield. The post A reminder to be safe as we drive on the roads this winter appeared first on Local News 8.
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
KIFI Local News 8

Final version of Imagine IF plan released for review

The City of Idaho Falls Community Development Services Department (CDS) has released the final version of the city’s new roadmap for future growth, called the Imagine IF plan, for final review and public comment prior to the public hearing for adoption on Dec. 16. The post Final version of Imagine IF plan released for review appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Traffic
City
Pocatello, ID
State
Idaho State
Pocatello, ID
Government
Local
Idaho Government
Pocatello, ID
Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Center Street#Underpass#Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8

Pinedale Ranger District seeking comment

The Pinedale Ranger District of the Bridger-Teton National Forest has completed an Environmental Assessment (EA) for the Elk Ridge Complex Rangeland Supplementation Project. The post Pinedale Ranger District seeking comment appeared first on Local News 8.
PINEDALE, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
KIFI Local News 8

Grand Targhee Project status update

Project analysis continues on the Grand Targhee Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) as resource leads review documents and address concerns identified by the public during scoping. The post Grand Targhee Project status update appeared first on Local News 8.
DRIGGS, ID
KIFI Local News 8

KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Falls, ID
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Idaho Falls and Pocatello, ID from KIFI Local News 8, Where the News Comes First.

 https://localnews8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy