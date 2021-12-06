This top-rated Alienware gaming headset just got a rare price cut

Time to grab a new laptop, computer, or tablet? You might as well seek out the best Surface Pro 7 Black Friday deal, to get a great price on this multi-function device. It can be both a tablet and a laptop, and really, whatever else you want it to be. Right now, you can get the Surface Pro 7+ with Type Cover at Best Buy for $700 with free shipping, which is $230 off the full price. That’s a great discount, and certainly puts it within the range of the best Black Friday deals this year, and it’s also on par with some of the best Black Friday Laptop deals. If you want a more traditional laptop with the same Microsoft Surface touch, you can always go with the Surface Laptop 4 Black Friday deal, instead. Of course, over $200 off the Surface Pro 7 is nothing to sneeze at either. You can check out that deal below, or keep reading for more info on this versatile tablet and laptop.

ELECTRONICS ・ 14 DAYS AGO