Electronics

This top-rated Alienware gaming headset just got a rare price cut

Digital Trends
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re a hardcore gamer, you might already be familiar with how a good pair of surround-sound headphones can drastically improve the gaming experience. Not only can they make your gameplay more immersive through music and environmental noise, but they can also provide a tactical advantage in competitive multiplayer titles. However,...

www.digitaltrends.com

Android Headlines

Gaming Desktop PCs, Laptops & Monitors Get Considerable Discounts

If you’re in the market for a gaming desktop PC, laptop, or monitor, well, you’re in luck. Quite a few of them have been discounted for Black Friday. The discounts we’re talking about here are all live on Amazon. There are two pages worth of devices here, so there’s plenty...
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

This top-rated Shark Air Purifier just got a $100 price cut for Black Friday

Keep the air in your home clean and your loved ones healthy by picking up the best air purifier Black Friday deal you can buy today. This Shark Air Purifier is being sold for just $250, which is a whopping $100 off the original price of $350. That’s easily one of the best Black Friday deals on air purifiers you’ll see this holiday season, so this is going to be on everyone’s radar. Don’t miss out on your chance to get this top-rated air purifier at a rock-bottom price by buying it as soon as possible!
ELECTRONICS
dotesports.com

Gaming laptop gift guide for 2021

New hardware is one of the best gift ideas for gamers in the family. While it may be difficult to choose gifts for some people this holiday season, gamers always need new equipment. Thanks to technology continuously improving and the latest games’ increasingly high system requirements, helping the gamers on the shopping list upgrade their laptops is a helpful gift idea.
TECHNOLOGY
laptopmag.com

Get this Corsair gaming headset for nearly half price in this epic Black Friday deal

The Corsair HS60 Pro gaming headset is 43% off in one of the best Black Friday deals of the day — taking the price down to just $39.99 for a limited time only. Just picked up the PS5 or Xbox Series X? The Corsair HS60 Pro USB gaming headset is a great addition to really improve the sound quality, which is made even better with this huge discount.
VIDEO GAMES
PCGamesN

Save $360 on this Alienware gaming PC with an Nvidia RTX 3060 this Black Friday

Whether you’re someone who’s looking to replace their ageing rig or not you’re not sure how to build a gaming PC, prebuilds offer a convenient way to get your hands on the best graphics cards and more with minimal fuss. Thankfully, you don’t have to break the bank to bag an upgrade, as Dell has slashed the price of its Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 gaming PC this Black Friday.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

The Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ just got a HUGE price cut for Black Friday

Time to grab a new laptop, computer, or tablet? You might as well seek out the best Surface Pro 7 Black Friday deal, to get a great price on this multi-function device. It can be both a tablet and a laptop, and really, whatever else you want it to be. Right now, you can get the Surface Pro 7+ with Type Cover at Best Buy for $700 with free shipping, which is $230 off the full price. That’s a great discount, and certainly puts it within the range of the best Black Friday deals this year, and it’s also on par with some of the best Black Friday Laptop deals. If you want a more traditional laptop with the same Microsoft Surface touch, you can always go with the Surface Laptop 4 Black Friday deal, instead. Of course, over $200 off the Surface Pro 7 is nothing to sneeze at either. You can check out that deal below, or keep reading for more info on this versatile tablet and laptop.
ELECTRONICS
themanual.com

Samsung’s Frame TV Just Got a Massive Price Cut for Black Friday

If a new TV is on your shopping list this week, make sure you check out Samsung Frame TV Black Friday deals. Samsung is discounting every size of its Frame TVs. For instance, this 55-inch Frame TV is only $1,000, $500 off its original price of $1,500. There are a half-dozen other sizes to choose from as well, and they all have crazy discounts. It’s one of the best Black Friday TV deals we’ve seen so far.
ELECTRONICS
xda-developers

Dell’s beastly Alienware x15 is a fantastic gaming laptop for just $1,900

If you’re looking for a new gaming rig this Black Friday, Dell’s discount on the Alienware x15 makes it one of the very best laptops you can get right now. This model, powered by an Intel Core i7-11800H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics, and 16GB of RAM has an official MSRP of $2,580, but right now, you can get it for just $1,900, a big $680 discount. While other retailers are selling for slightly less than MSRP, this is by far the best deal you can get on this laptop right now.
COMPUTERS
Eurogamer.net

The premium Logitech G635 gaming headset is half price this Black Friday

With a slow supply of GPUs and next gen consoles this Black Friday, retailers have instead been showering customers with deep cuts on accessories- including some of the top gaming headsets. So if you're looking to improve your multiplayer experience, you'll want to jump on this affordable deal up ahead.
ELECTRONICS
laptopmag.com

Corsair HS60 Haptic Carbon gaming headset falls to just under $100

The Corsair HS60 Haptic Carbon gaming headset uses haptic bass to let you feel the sound of your gaming experience like never before. For a limited time, Amazon has the Corsair HS60 Haptic Carbon gaming headset on sale for $99.99. That's $30 off its $130 list price at Corsair and one of the best gaming deals out there right now.
ELECTRONICS
PC Gamer

I can't help drooling over this half price 240Hz Alienware Black Friday gaming monitor deal

Making the most of your gaming rig this Black Friday may well come down to topping off your setup with a speedy gaming monitor. If you're one of the lucky few that managed to bag a GPU this year, and want to give the extreme frame rates you're now getting a chance to truly mean something, a high refresh rate monitor like the Alienware AW2521HF could just be the cherry on the cake.
ELECTRONICS
TrendHunter.com

Accessible Feature-Rich Gaming Headsets

The SPC Gear VIRO Infra gaming headset is being launched by the brand as a powerful peripheral for avid gamers to incorporate into their gear roster that won't require them to make a big financial investment. Priced at €38, the headset is competitively positioned to provide gamers with a budget option to pick up, but doesn't skimp when it comes to the latest functionalities. This includes 50mm drivers for detailed sound feedback along with a removable microphone for enhanced comfort and a 3.5mm jack for connecting it to a wide range of the most popular gaming systems with ease.
ELECTRONICS

