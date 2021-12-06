ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

At least 900 of Yellowstone's bison to be shot, quarantined, or slaughtered

By Luke Gentile
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GD5lD_0dFaan9u00


A s many as 900 of Yellowstone National Park's bison will be permitted to be hunted, quarantined, or slaughtered in the coming months, authorities announced Wednesday.

The order is part of an effort to mitigate the spread of disease from bison to cattle during the winter months, according to a report .

At least 5,000 bison live within Yellowstone.

RESTAURANT APOLOGIZES AFTER DENYING SERVICE TO ON-DUTY POLICE OFFICERS: 'WE MADE A MISTAKE'

An additional 200 might be captured or shot if the right number of bison is met later in the winter, according to tribal, state, and federal officials.

Bison tend to leave Yellowstone in the winter months and travel into Montana , where they risk spreading brucellosis to cattle. Brucellosis is rare in humans, but it can be a significant problem for cattle, as the bacterial disease can cause cows to abort their calves.

By removing 600 to 900 bison, the population, which is on the higher end of recent counts, could stabilize after spring calving, park officials said.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

The bison hunts will reportedly be conducted by Native American tribes and the state of Montana beyond the perimeter of Yellowstone.

Washington Examiner Videos

Comments / 1

Related
Outsider.com

Grizzly Bear Captured on Trail Cam Footage Has Absolutely Massive ‘Feet’

With a big ol’ bruin comes big ol’ feet, and this grizzly bear is living proof as he makes a trail through Yukon Territory snow. “Look at those huge feet!” lauds David Troup via his Yukon Wildlife Cams over the weekend. This past winter, Troup captured the enormous bruin as he waltzes the snow through his Canadian territory. The footage is in slow motion, he notes “to highlight the size of it’s feet.”
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
State
Washington State
cowboystatedaily.com

Yellowstone-Area Grizzly Deaths Approach Record

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Grizzly bears are dying at a record pace in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem, but wildlife officials say that’s a sign of a population that has reached its carrying capacity. The leader of the Interagency Grizzly Bear Study Team said this week that, despite the deaths, the grizzly population appears to be growing.
ANIMALS
Jackson Hole Radio

Yellowstone may rename mountain after genocide charge

Yellowstone National Park may be in for some geographical name changes at the urging of native Americans. The Rocky Mountain Tribal Leaders Council sent the Park Service a resolution declaring, “America’s first national park should no longer have features named after the proponents and exponents of genocide, as is the case with Hayden Valley and Mount Doane.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yellowstone National Park#American Bison#Cattle#Native American
Outsider.com

Yellowstone National Park Bison ‘Stay in Their Lane’ While Rumbling Past Motorists

On Thursday (November 2nd), Yellowstone National Park bison encouraged everyone to ‘stay in their lane’ as they rumble past motorists in a social media video. In a Facebook group dedicated to Yellowstone, one user shared the exciting video. “We were having such a great time in Yellowstone yesterday. Without the massive amount of traffic that usually happens in the park.”
ANIMALS
94.9 KYSS FM

What City In Montana Is The Worst to Live In?

Many places in Montana are an absolute dream to live in. Whether you are into culture, scenery, or being low-key, there is something for everyone. The problem is, not every place in Montana is the best. 24/7 Wall Street came out with a list of The Worst City To Live...
MONTANA STATE
CBS 58

Deal reached to reduce Yellowstone's bison herd by 600-900

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — As many as 900 bison from Yellowstone National Park could be shot by hunters, sent to slaughter or placed in quarantine this winter in a program that seeks to prevent the animals from spreading a disease to cattle. Federal, tribal and state officials agreed Wednesday that...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
cowboystatedaily.com

Wild Mares Break Necks During Wyoming Horse Roundup

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Two wild mares died Sunday during the U.S. Bureau of Land Management’s wild horse roundup in the Rock Springs area, wild horse advocates announced. The American Wild Horse Campaign said that two wild mustang mares died on Sunday after breaking their...
107.9 LITE FM

Yellowstone National Park’s Bison Population is About to Drop Substantially

I took a trip with my family to Yellowstone late this summer and even though it was not my first time, I was yet again in awe. The landscape, the geysers, the views and of course the animals are a lot to take in. We passed a few single bison on their own and a few heards. They are such massive and magnificent creatures to watch. There are constantly entertaining youtube videos of them brawling in the roads of Yellowstone while bystanders watch the scenes from their car window.
ANIMALS
Salt Lake Tribune

Letter: Let’s stop the unsustainable killing of gray wolves in the Rockies

Today, hunters in Montana can sit just feet outside of Yellowstone National Park and use baits and recorded calls to lure wolves out of the protected area. They can gun down as many as 10 wolves each. In Idaho, private contractors have been hired by the state to trap and shoot nearly all of the wolves in the state. Montana will soon allow the use of deadly and indiscriminate neck snares that strangle nearly any animal unfortunate enough to come across them.
ANIMALS
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
183K+
Followers
56K+
Post
103M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy