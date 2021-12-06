At least 900 of Yellowstone's bison to be shot, quarantined, or slaughtered

A s many as 900 of Yellowstone National Park's bison will be permitted to be hunted, quarantined, or slaughtered in the coming months, authorities announced Wednesday.

The order is part of an effort to mitigate the spread of disease from bison to cattle during the winter months, according to a report .

At least 5,000 bison live within Yellowstone.

RESTAURANT APOLOGIZES AFTER DENYING SERVICE TO ON-DUTY POLICE OFFICERS: 'WE MADE A MISTAKE'

An additional 200 might be captured or shot if the right number of bison is met later in the winter, according to tribal, state, and federal officials.

Bison tend to leave Yellowstone in the winter months and travel into Montana , where they risk spreading brucellosis to cattle. Brucellosis is rare in humans, but it can be a significant problem for cattle, as the bacterial disease can cause cows to abort their calves.

By removing 600 to 900 bison, the population, which is on the higher end of recent counts, could stabilize after spring calving, park officials said.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

The bison hunts will reportedly be conducted by Native American tribes and the state of Montana beyond the perimeter of Yellowstone.

Washington Examiner Videos