Low-dose CT Scans Can Accurately Diagnose Appendicitis

In multiple myeloma (MM), a high number of focal lesions (FL) detected using positron emission tomography/computed tomography (PET/CT) was found to be associated with adverse prognosis. To design a new risk stratification system that combines the Revised International Staging System (R-ISS) with FL, we analyzed the data of 380 patients with newly diagnosed MM (NDMM) who underwent 18F-fluorodeoxyglucose (18F-FDG) PET/CT upon diagnosis. The K-adaptive partitioning algorithm was adopted to define subgroups with homogeneous survival. The combined R-ISS with PET/CT classified NDMM patients into four groups: R-ISS/PET stage I (n"‰="‰31; R-ISS I with FL"‰â‰¤"‰3), stage II (n"‰="‰156; R-ISS I with FL"‰>"‰3 and R-ISS II with FL"‰â‰¤"‰3), stage III (n"‰="‰162; R-ISS II with FL"‰>"‰3 and R-ISS III with FL"‰â‰¤"‰3), and stage IV (n"‰="‰31; R-ISS III with FL"‰>"‰3). The 2-year overall survival rates for stages I, II, III, and IV were 96.7%, 89.8%, 74.7%, and 50.3%. The 2-year progression-free survival rates were 84.1%, 64.7%, 40.8%, and 17.1%, respectively. The new R-ISS/PET was successfully validated in an external cohort. This new system had a remarkable prognostic power for estimating the survival outcomes of patients with NDMM. This system helps discriminate patients with a good prognosis from those with a poor prognosis more precisely.

CANCER ・ 11 DAYS AGO