Com2uS Holdings, a South-Korean mobile and online game development company has announced on the 8th of December, 2021 that Com2uS will integrate their blockchain system ‘C2X’ into the release of its latest MMORPG game series, the “Zenonia”, also known as the “World of Zenonia”. The game is scheduled to be released during the second half of the next year. Originally known as GAMEVIL, Com2uS has launched many RPGs like Kritika and Arcana Tactics. But recently, the CEO of GAMEVIL, Yong Kuk Lee has announced that the company is being rebranded as Com2uS Holdings, which will primarily focus on building the future of blockchain gaming.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 HOURS AGO