Damian Lillard lists Sixers star Ben Simmons as a top 3 perimeter defender

AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer

There have been plenty of rumors that have linked the Philadelphia 76ers and the Portland Trail Blazers since the end of the 2021 playoffs. The Sixers have been dealing with the Ben Simmons situation since the star officially requested his trade and the Blazers are in a bit of disarray which could make Damian Lillard available.

Lillard has remained loyal to the Blazers, but he reportedly would like to have Simmons play with him in Portland despite the organization’s concerns about a Simmons and Lillard pairing. From an outside perspective, a Lillard and Simmons pairing could work pretty well considering Simmons’ ability to defend and distribute at an elite level.

Lillard also clearly thinks highly of Simmons as he was asked who his top three perimeter defenders in the NBA are during an AMA session on Reddit. Lillard answered in a video that can be seen here, but it was also typed out on Reddit.

The Blazers star answered:

I would say Jrue Holiday, Ben Simmons, and Lu Dort. Those would be the top three for me.

The Blazers are ranked dead last in the NBA in defense and acquiring a guy like Simmons would definitely help them in that regard. Philadelphia would obviously like to have Lillard on their roster, but considering his strong loyalty to Portland and desire to play with Simmons, the Sixers might have to consider moving their All-Star for Lillard’s backcourt mate, C.J. McCollum, instead.

