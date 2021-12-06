ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Damian Lillard lists Sixers star Ben Simmons as a top 3 perimeter defender

By Ky Carlin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20sALg_0dFaabZC00
AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer

There have been plenty of rumors that have linked the Philadelphia 76ers and the Portland Trail Blazers since the end of the 2021 playoffs. The Sixers have been dealing with the Ben Simmons situation since the star officially requested his trade and the Blazers are in a bit of disarray which could make Damian Lillard available.

Lillard has remained loyal to the Blazers, but he reportedly would like to have Simmons play with him in Portland despite the organization’s concerns about a Simmons and Lillard pairing. From an outside perspective, a Lillard and Simmons pairing could work pretty well considering Simmons’ ability to defend and distribute at an elite level.

Lillard also clearly thinks highly of Simmons as he was asked who his top three perimeter defenders in the NBA are during an AMA session on Reddit. Lillard answered in a video that can be seen here, but it was also typed out on Reddit.

The Blazers star answered:

I would say Jrue Holiday, Ben Simmons, and Lu Dort. Those would be the top three for me.

The Blazers are ranked dead last in the NBA in defense and acquiring a guy like Simmons would definitely help them in that regard. Philadelphia would obviously like to have Lillard on their roster, but considering his strong loyalty to Portland and desire to play with Simmons, the Sixers might have to consider moving their All-Star for Lillard’s backcourt mate, C.J. McCollum, instead.

This post originally appeared on Sixers Wire! Follow us on Facebook!

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Ben Simmons Is Reportedly "Broke"

Ben Simmons has been ducking the Philadelphia 76ers this season and he is refusing to play any games. The Sixers are understandably upset about this situation, and as a result, they have been fining Simmons millions of dollars. Essentially, they are withholding his checks, and in the midst of all of this, Simmons has stated that these measures have caused him great mental distress. Needless to say, the situation is easily the messiest to come out of the NBA this season.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Dwight Howard comes to Ben Simmons’ defense in Sixers saga

Former Philadelphia 76ers big man Dwight Howard recently came to Ben Simmons’ defense as the saga continues between him and the Sixers. The 25-year-old is still away from the team due to mental health issues and at this point, there is no sign that he will even play for Philly again.
NBA
firstsportz.com

Sixers News: Dwight Howard reveals honest opinion on Ben Simmons and Philadelphia Saga

The ‘Steel Man’ who is also referred as ‘Super Man’ and goes by the name of Dwight Howard was seen recently in a interview with GQ sports. Where the Los Angeles Lakers veteran centre answered many questions relating to LeBron’s Pistons scuffle, NBA 75, media being ignorant, the hate he gets for no reason and the topic regarding Ben Simmons which is a headline everyday was also discussed with Dwight Howard.
NBA
Yardbarker

Ben Simmons Spotted Working Out Before Sixers vs. Timberwolves Game

The Philadelphia 76ers decided to take two days off following their six-game road trip this week. After Wednesday's bout with the Golden State Warriors, the Sixers made it back home on Thursday for the holiday. And while they didn't have a game slated for Friday, the team decided not to...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jrue Holiday
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Damian Lillard
NBA Analysis Network

This Hawks-Sixers Trade Lands Ben Simmons In Atlanta

The Philadelphia 76ers still a face a standoff with NBA All-Star Ben Simmons, who initially sought to be traded by the organization prior to the start of the 2021-22 season. Neither side has caved in and we are over a quarter of the regular season through and Simmons still finds himself not being part of the team in a regular capacity. Meanwhile, there hasn’t been much for meaningful developments on the trade front for the 76ers.
NBA
Blazer's Edge

Top 5 Stories for the Trail Blazers Season: Damian Lillard

Today we’re celebrating the Thanksgiving holiday by running down the Top 5 stories in the Portland Trail Blazers season so far. You may think that a .500-esque record wouldn’t leave many distinct points to talk about. You’d be wrong. Check throughout the day as we unveil (and invite you to examine) the trends typifying Portland’s year to this point.
NBA
libertyballers.com

Podcast: Sixers get back in win column, plus what happens next with Ben Simmons?

On Monday night, the Philadelphia 76ers got back on the right side of the win/loss column with a 101-96 win over the Orlando Magic. It was encouraging to see the team back to relative full strength as the entire Sixers cast contributed (including host Adio Royster’s favorite, Andre Drummond). The...
NBA
libertyballers.com

If Ben Simmons is mentally ready, he should play for the Sixers in December

The Ben Simmons stalemate continues, having morphed from what was once referred to as a holdout to the former first overall pick not being mentally ready to play. The shift provides us the chance to talk more about mental health struggles and embrace how common it is even in our sports heroes and villains. It also gives us fodder for discussions about employer-employee rights; what type of information about someone’s treatment plan can an organization reasonably expect? When is it appropriate to withhold salary or fine? Then there’s the lines where bigger questions impact basketball questions. For example would Ben Simmons be mentally ready to play if he were traded or is his current team unrelated to his mental health?
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ama#Sixers Wire
basketball-addict.com

RUMOR: Ben Simmons ‘cash flow broke’ after massive fines from Sixers

If recent rumors are to be believed, it appears Ben Simmons is feeling the financial consequences of his standoff with the Philadelphia 76ers. According to Howard Eskin of 94WIP during his Tuesday evening radio show, his sources have claimed that the wantaway Sixers star is “cash flow broke.” Aside from the fines he has been […] The post RUMOR: Ben Simmons ‘cash flow broke’ after massive fines from Sixers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Blazers star Damian Lillard admits the ‘struggle’ is real ahead of Warriors game

The Portland Trail Blazers’ 125-121 loss to the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday wasn’t just demoralizing because of their stagnant, disorganized late-game offense. It wasn’t just frustrating due to the surprise absence of Richaun Holmes or fourth-quarter ejection of De’Aaron Fox, either, making the Kings yet another short-handed foe to beat the Blazers. Failing to avenge a season-opening loss at Moda Center is another reason why Portland’s latest defeat stung more than most.
NBA
KGW

Blazers star Damian Lillard to miss at least 10 days with abdominal injury

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Trail Blazers will be without star guard Damian Lillard for the next 10 days as he recovers from an abdominal injury, the team reported Wednesday. The Blazers said an MRI revealed that Lillard is suffering from lower abdominal tendinopathy. He'll be re-evaluated in 10 days.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Portland Trail Blazers
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Markelle Fultz’s brutally honest take on Sixers fans won’t please Ben Simmons

Markelle Fultz’s falling out of favor with the Philadelphia 76ers will always, unfortunately, be a huge part of his basketball career. The Sixers traded him at the trade deadline a few years ago for peanuts after he couldn’t stay healthy. One common narrative around Fultz’s time in Philadelphia was that the fanbase was unreasonably unsupportive of him.
NBA
920 ESPN

Sources: Dame Lillard ‘Would Like to Play’ with Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons is still a Sixer, but might have a willing partner. Lillard wants changes to the Trail Blazers roster in Portland and one player he is willing to pair up with according to The Athletic is Simmons. Multiple sources have told The Athletic that Lillard would like to play...
NBA
cbslocal.com

Damian Lillard Wants To Play With Philadelphia 76ers Guard Ben Simmons: Report

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia 76ers have had a difficult time trying to deal All-Star guard Ben Simmons, but a new report could change that. On Monday, The Athletic reported that Portland Trail Blazers superstar guard Damian Lillard would like to play with Simmons following the team firing general manager Neil Olshey.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

Inside Blazers-Sixers Trade Talks Centered Around Ben Simmons

The Portland Trail Blazers could be shaking things up sooner than later. The Athletic released an article today detailing what could be coming for the franchise after they moved on from longtime NBA executive Neil Olshey last week. Olshey, who was general manager and president of basketball operations, was fired...
NBA
NESN

NBA Rumors: Damian Lillard Would Like To Play With This Star

Damian Lillard reportedly wants “significant changes” made to the Trail Blazers’ roster, and he likes the idea of sharing a backcourt with one of the NBA’s more unique players. In a column published Monday to The Athletic, Shams Charania and Sam Amick shed light on Portland’s firing of general manager...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

48K+
Followers
99K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy