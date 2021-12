Ravens second-year linebacker Patrick Queen was in pain, but he didn’t care. After injuring his ribs late in the third quarter of the Ravens’ 16-10 victory over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday night, Queen immediately wanted to go back on the field. The former first-round draft pick wants to be among the best defensive players to ever wear a Ravens uniform, so the pain he was feeling had to be pushed to the side.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO