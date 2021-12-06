ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Did You Know Santa Has A House In Midland, Michigan?

By Mark Frankhouse
 3 days ago
With Christmas around the corner, there are so many spots in Michigan to get into the holiday spirit. Michigan is full of year round Christmas excitement, such as the famous Bronner's Christmas store which is open nearly all year round in Frankenmuth, MI. But not so far away in Midland, there...

Are Kalamazoo & Battle Creek Becoming The Weed Capitals of Michigan?

Kalamazoo is known nationwide for their breweries and craft beers. It obviously goes without saying that Bell's is one of the most popular beer brand names out there, and with celebrations for their Oberon & Hopslam, it's no surprise they continue to grow in popularity. But there is a wave in a rising market that has seemingly crashed head on into the city, and it shows no signs of slowing down. Medical & Recreational marijuana facilities are seemingly taking over, as the announcement of the two most recent dispensaries on Gull Road & Stadium Dr. will make it a dozen dispensaries.
From The Club To Craig’s Cruisers: Here’s What Kalamazoo Desperately Needs

One of the biggest criticisms I hear about the wonderful city of Kalamazoo is that there are simply not enough fun things to do in the city, so many residents travel or even relocate in search of more fun and excitement in their lives. Kalamazoo does have escape rooms, movie theaters and even Chuck E. Cheese and countless parks and nature preserves. But it’s really not a very long list for a city this size. Perhaps it’s time to reevaluate what we have and work to improve the liveliness of the area.
J. Gumbo’s In Kalamazoo Is Closing

Sad news was announced yesterday as a staple of unique cuisine in Kalamazoo took to their Facebook on Tuesday, December 7th to let the city know they plan on closing. J.Gumbo's has been a prime spot for comfort food since opening their doors in mid- 2016, and they were absolutely crushed to have to make the call to close:
These Are 5 Michigan Words/Phrases That Need To Be Gone In 2022

Michigan may be one of the most unique and interesting states in the entire country. There is so much culture and history linked to our state and the impact it has made on our country that we seem to have our own branding. Pure Michigan is one of the biggest and most well known brands relating to a state, especially after landing the services of actor Tim Allen, Who is very well known, especially in Kalamazoo. But growing up around this culture I'm starting to see some concerning things.
This Single House in Mattawan is Like an Entire Neighborhood of Christmas Lights

A number of animated, ever-changing seasonal displays make this one Mattawan house the place you have to see to make this Christmas merry and bright. in 2019, Forbes did the math and calculated that turning on Clark Griswold's 25,000 Christmas lights, "based in today’s dollars with those same incandescent lights...for five hours a day for 31 days would cost a whopping $3,699.85." If you remember the film, you know that although you can't put a price on the jelly of the month club, $4,000 was not Clark's Christmas bonus (but it is the gift that keeps on giving). LEDs are much more cost-effective, and the things you can do with programmable sequencers are incredible. Exhibit A: Silvergrass Holiday Lights. It is residential, but it sure looks professional.
Wanted: Michigan Citizens to Break the Law Right in Front of Michigan State Police in Battle Creek

This will NOT go on your permanent record. If you loved to play cop & robbers as a kid, you will want to join this Michigan State Police training exercise. New recruits on the job with the Michigan State Police get all kinds of training, as they have to be prepared for anything. This year, for the first time, everyday law-abiding citizens like you and me get to be a part of the exercises. Imagine it: you could be the bad guy and break the law right in front of peace officers and get off the hook instantly.
After 51 Years, A Pizza Yen In Portage Is Closing

A small but long lasting gem in the Portage community has announced that they'll be closing up their storefront after over 5 decades in business. A Pizza Yen opened in 1970 by now co-owner owner Michelle Ertz-Rosenbach's father, Richard “Dick” Ertz. Dick originally started in the restaurant industry in 1970 at A Pizza Yen located on South Westnedge. In 1980 he was approached with an opportunity to start a catering banquet hall facility, called The Windjammer. In 1993 the catering business was moved to A Pizza Yen. The catering business will continue, but they've announced the restaurant will be closing:
Kalamazoo Walmart Forced to Close Due to Critical COVID-19 Surge

Every hour of Christmas shopping is crucial to retail businesses and Walmart will lose a costly two days of business as the Oshtemo store is closed temporarily. As much as everyone wants COVID to be over, that's simply not the case in Southwest Michigan. On the same day that area public health officials held a news conference pleading for help as the unvaccinated are pushing the resources of the health care system to its limits, retail giant Walmart locked the doors at its Kalamazoo store on 9th Street to sanitize the building and restock the shelves.
Why Is A Burger Giant Trying To Squash A Tecumseh, Michigan Burger Joint?

Yes, this is a case of David and Goliath. Or, depending on how the case goes, the big guy sticking it to the little guy. Burger giant In-N-Out is suing Doll n Burgers of Tecumseh, Michigan (owner of two stores; one in Tecumseh and another in Jackson, Michigan) claiming trademark infringement. California's In-N-Out has been around since the late 1940s and has expanded east to about as far as Texas. Doll n' Burgers has been around since 2020, founded by two guys, Justin Dalenburger, which is where the local burger joint's name comes from, and Ken Heers. Business was so good in Tecumseh that they're are opening another place in Jackson.
Breaking: Kellogg’s BCTGM Union Members Reject Latest Contract

I certainly did not see this coming. When the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union (BCTGM) accepted the latest contract offer to be presented to their union members for a vote I assumed it would be accepted. I thought this because the Union Representatives had rejected other contract offers from Kellogg.
A Unique Playground for the Kids Coming to Bronson Park in 2022

The constant narrative surrounding children's activities seems to be, "you need to get outside more!" While it may sound more like a parent harping on a child playing too many video games, there's truth to that statement. A report from childmind.com says that spending time in nature is beneficial to children because:
10 Southwest Michigan Small Town Restaurants You NEED To Visit

Kalamazoo, MI and the whole Southwest Michigan area for that matter is home to some heavy hitter restaurants that are synonymous with our area. Places like Bilbo's, Bob's Tacos, Food Dance, Shakespeare's, and Bell's Eccentric café in Kalamazoo, and Clara's On The River, & Nina's Taqueria in Battle Creek are some must go to spots for sure. But what about the small towns in in our area? Support of their businesses is crucial especially when it comes to the local economy.
Kalamazoo State Theatre Finally Recognized as Historic Landmark

Here's what community leaders are saying about the iconic Kalamazoo State Theatre being given its well-deserved spot on the National Register of Historic Places. Now, it's official. Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer shared the news that we've known for years. The Kalamazoo State Theatre is truly historic. The venerable Kalamazoo landmark now has a place on the National Register of Historic Places.
1077 WRKR plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Kalamazoo, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

