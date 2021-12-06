ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkinsville, KY

Man Injured In Fort Campbell Boulevard Crash

By John Godsey
wkdzradio.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man was injured in a wreck on Fort Campbell Boulevard at the intersection of...

www.wkdzradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Biden: Sending US troops to Ukraine 'not on the table'

President Biden on Wednesday said the United States is not considering sending troops to Ukraine amid rising fears about the possibility of a Russian military invasion. “That is not on the table,” Biden told reporters at the White House before departing for a trip to Kansas City, Mo. “We...
MILITARY
The Hill

Meadows suing Pelosi, Jan. 6 committee

Former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows is suing Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol as he faces a likely contempt referral for refusing to cooperate with the panel. Online court records show that Meadows is set...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Campbell, KY
Local
Kentucky Accidents
Fort Campbell, KY
Accidents
City
Hopkinsville, KY
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
Fort Campbell, KY
Crime & Safety
Hopkinsville, KY
Accidents
Hopkinsville, KY
Crime & Safety
The Hill

GOP working to lock down votes on McConnell debt deal

Senate Republicans on Wednesday are working to lock down votes within their conference to pave the way for bypassing the filibuster on a debt ceiling vote. As part of the agreement, the Senate will take an initial vote Thursday on a bill that prevents Medicare cuts and greenlights a one-time exemption from the filibuster for a subsequent debt ceiling bill.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident
The Hill

Pressley offering measure condemning Boebert

Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.) is offering a resolution condemning Rep. Lauren Boebert's (R-Colo.) use of Islamaphobic rhetoric — including her recent comments directed at Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) — that would also remove her from her current committee assignments. The effort by a member of the so-called Squad...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy