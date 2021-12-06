LIST: Top 10 Most Stressful Holiday Movies To Watch

If you're looking for a good movie to watch on Netflix, then a great way to get started is to crowdsource who is watching what by looking at the Netflix Top 10 Movies list, which tracks the most-watched movies on the streaming service. The list for Thursday, Dec. 9 is topped by the 2009 Gerard Butler-Jamie Foxx thriller Law Abiding Citizen, which has reached No. 1 after a steady climb up the list. In a triumph of trash over art, Law Abiding Citizen knocked The Power of the Dog, the moody, Oscar-contending Western starring Benedict Cumberbatch, out of the top spot. Dog is followed by the star-studded action hit Red Notice at No. 3 and the cute Netflix Christmas movie Single All the Way at No. 4. The 1999 Eddie Murphy-Martin Lawrence team-up Life rounds out the top 5.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO