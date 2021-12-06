Star Wars: Rogue Squadron Gets Hopeful Update

Rogue Squadron Update: It May Be Back On Track, Prince Xizor Is Canon Again, The Acolyte Casts Amandla Stenberg | The Cantina. Welcome to The Cantina. It’s Friday, it’s last call, and we have Star Wars news, rumors, and entertainment! The wild tale of Rogue Squadron’s production continues! Patty Jenkins is no longer directing Cleopatra, and this will allegedly allow her to work on Wonder Woman 3 and Rogue Squadron more. Star Wars continues to realize how VALUABLE the old Expanded Universe was and brings Prince Xizor (Shadows of the Empire) back to canon. Lastly, we discuss The Acolyte casting of Amandla Stenberg as its lead. However, this is The Cantina and you know we’re going to get into some crazy tangents. So, order your damn drinks and let’s get this Sith-spit show started!
