Star Wars: Rogue Squadron Gets Hopeful Update

According to a new report Rogue Squadron is still happening. There had been rumors that movie may never happened after it was revealed the movie had been delayed. There were some reports of creative differences on the movie, but I think that can be a lame excuse at times. We here at LRM had heard slightly different. We had heard the movie was facing a few technical challenges and the delays were to enable the movie to match the scope everyone had. Of course, no one can ever truly say what goes on at the highest level of thee productions. Not many (none) leakers will have access to Kathleen Kennedy or Patty Jenkins for example.

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO