Epoca is a brewery perfect for nights when you want an excellent beer, some personal space, and would like to enjoy both those things somewhere other than your couch. Thanks to its slightly secluded location off a North Miami sidestreet, Epoca is pretty chill—good for a date or low key Friday night out. But the space is also really sleek and has an aesthetic that feels more like a cocktail bar than your average concrete-heavy brewery. There’s also a great outdoor patio, an occasional food truck parked outside, and the house beers we tasted during our visit were outstanding—especially the shockingly smooth guava IPA.

