ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

How Mac Jones and the Patriots lean on play-action in the passing game

By Mark Schofield
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y0QYq_0dFaZYtq00

When the Buffalo Bills host the New England Patriots on Monday Night Football, first place in the AFC East will be on the line. There is no shortage of storylines to tonight’s contest, as even the weather might be a factor when these rivals square off.

A six-game winning streak has propelled the Patriots to the top of the division, allowing many to point to the quick turnaround in New England as one of Bill Belichick’s best accomplishments over his storied career. While there are a number of reasons for New England’s success, including their off-season spending spree, the impact of free agents such as Matthew Judon, and their success in the run game and on the defensive side of the football, of course rookie quarterback Mac Jones is getting his share of the credit.

That is how it works with quarterbacks, after all. They get a ton of credit when the team is winning, and a huge chunk of the blame when things go wrong, whether warranted or not.

To his credit, Jones has been improving as the season rolls on, But one are of the Patriots’ passing game that might not be a surprise, given how they have structured their offense over the years up to and including this season, is the play-action passing game.

Even here, Jones has shown improvement.

At this point in the NFL campaign, Jones is one of the more successful passers when the Patriots dial up play-action designs. According to charting data from Pro Football Focus, Jones has an Adjusted Completion Percentage (ACP) of 82.8% on play-action designs this season, tying him for fifth-best in the league with Dak Prescott among qualified passers. His raw completion percentage jumps from 67.8% to 77.1% when using play-action, and that difference of 9.3% is fifth-best in the league among qualified passers.

Overall, Jones has completed 81 of 105 passes for 1,001 yards and four touchdowns, against three interceptions, when using play-action this season.

But when you break this down a bit, looking at New England’s first six games, and then their current six-game winning streak, you can see how Jones has improved even in this small part of the game. During the Patriots’ first six games of the season, Jones posted an ACP of 81.3%, placing him 11th in the NFL. His Yards Per Attempt (YPA) on play-action designs was 8.0, tying him for 16th in the NFL among qualified passers.

During the Patriots’ six-game win streak? Jones’ ACP of 84.3% places him fifth in the league, and his YPA of 10.8 on play-action designs is fourth-best in the NFL among qualified passers.

Again, none of this should really be a surprise, given on the Patriots have structured their offense over the past two decades, and how Jones operated the Alabama offense a season ago.

Having examined the numbers, now let us examine how the Patriots are using Jones and play-action. As you might expect, Josh McDaniels likes to give Jones opportunities to attack quickly on crossing routes, hoping to draw down the second-level defenders and giving his rookie passer some big throwing lanes.

Back in Week 8 against the Los Angeles Chargers, Jones connected with tight end Hunter Henry on this play-action concept:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iVuHa_0dFaZYtq00

First, a note on the personnel. New England aligns with 21 personnel for this play, with fullback Jakob Johnson in the game along with running back Damien Harris. The Patriots are one of the handful of NFL teams that rely on two-back packages, as New England as used 21 personnel on a fitting 21% of their snaps to date, behind only Baltimore and San Francisco. Johnson, the fullback, has become a critical component to New England’s ground game, and his presence and this personnel package helps sell run to the defense.

But here, Jones targets Henry on the crossing route, and you’ll see how the second-level defenders work downhill, creating the space for the easy read and throw:

On this play against the Tennessee Titans, McDaniels calls upon 11 offensive personnel, putting three wide receivers in the game. He will show the Titans a lot of eye candy, motioning wide receiver Kendrick Bourne into the backfield and then sending him on a swing route to the right, while Jones carries out a run fake to Rhamondre Stevenson, who aims left:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CNi23_0dFaZYtq00

As with the previous example, the eye candy (Bourne’s swing route, the fake to Stevenson) draw the attention of the second-level defenders, and this time tight end Jonnu Smith is the beneficiary on his crossing route:

For his part, the rookie passer does a good job of selling the swing route to Bourne, setting his eyes and feet to the outside before coming to the middle and targeting the tight end.

Against the Titans, McDaniels turned to another run design to spring Smith on a crossing route. On this play, the Patriots fake a toss to the left side and move the offensive line in that direction in front of Harris, in the game at RB. After showing the fake, Jones rolls to the right and picks up Smith, who is open again on a crossing route:

This play is a good example of how offensive play designers can tie their run-looks to play-action designs. The Patriots like to run “crack toss,” where an outside receiver executes a crack block on a linebacker or edge defender, enabling an offensive lineman to pull to the outside and get in front of the back. Here, Henry motions into the formation and executes a crack block, as the line all pull to the outside to help sell the run.

When you hear analysts talk about how you do not need a great running game to be effective on play-action, this is what they are referring to: Tying your run-game concepts and blocking elements to what you do on play-action. The blocking looks like run, so the second-level defenders react accordingly.

Monday night, Jones will be facing perhaps the best defense he has seen as a professional, as the Bills sport talent at both the second-level and perhaps the best safety tandem in the NFL. Given what New England has done recently — and what the weather might look like — the run game might be a heavy part of their play script.

Which, in turn, sets up what they are doing on play-action. An area where Jones has improved during New England’s win streak.

Comments / 1

Related
CBS Sports

Mac Jones, Patriots QB, files for 'MJ10' trademark for use on apparel

Quarterback Mac Jones is off to a solid start in New England and now he is looking to create a brand for himself, which is reminiscent of what a certain other quarterback with the Patriots did before him. Just like how Tom Brady has profited off "TB12," Jones is looking to make "MJ10" a thing.
NFL
NESN

Mac Jones Regretted This ‘Rookie Error’ In Patriots’ Win Over Titans

FOXBORO, Mass. — One Mac Jones moment is sure to be spotlighted in this week’s New England Patriots “lowlight” reel. And we’re not talking about his overthrown would-be touchdown to Hunter Henry or his near-interception in the red zone. Facing third-and-10 from the Tennessee Titans’ 17-yard line Sunday, Jones tried...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ranking every Mac Jones touchdown pass on the Patriots' run back to the top of the AFC East

The New England Patriots started their season 1-3 behind a rookie quarterback who missed open windows downfield, failed to find the end zone and took too many sacks. Now they’re 8-4 thanks to a rookie quarterback who has newfound confidence in his deep ball, a rising touchdown rate and … well, a lingering penchant for holding the ball too long in the pocket and taking too many sacks.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
NBC Sports

Patriots QB Mac Jones unbothered by cold weather in win over Titans

The weather in New England is getting colder with December right around the corner, and Patriots quarterback Mac Jones isn't fazed by the winter conditions. Temperatures dropped to around 35 degrees and there was even some snow falling during Sunday's Week 12 game between the Patriots and Titans at Gillette Stadium.
NFL
Boston

How much credit does Mac Jones deserve for Patriots’ streak? A lot, actually.

Jones has quietly been among the NFL's best quarterbacks during the Patriots' six-game win streak even as he keeps the game simple. The New England Patriots might be just the second seed in the AFC after the Baltimore Ravens held onto the top spot with a victory Sunday night, but make no mistake: the best team in football right now plays in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
NFL
CBS Boston

Mac Jones, Kendrick Bourne Forming A Great Touchdown Tandem For Patriots

FOXBORO (CBS) — Mac Jones and Kendrick Bourne have a really nice connection going for the Patriots at the moment. The duo had two more touchdowns during Week 12’s win over the Titans at Gillette Stadium, giving the Patriots offense a huge spark in the victory. After Matt Judon ended Tennessee’s first possession with a third-down sack on Ryan Tannehill, Jones and company made the most out of the short field that the defense had gifted them. Jones needed just nine plays to lead the offense to the end zone, finding Bourne in the back corner on a third-and-goal pass to...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dak Prescott
Person
Mac Jones
CBS Boston

Mac Jones Continues To Be Reliably Excellent For Patriots

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston FOXBORO (CBS) — Mac Jones was not perfect on Sunday afternoon. In fact, he wasn’t particularly close. He had some misfires — notably an overthrow of a wide-open Hunter Henry in the second quarter — and mistakes, and he wasn’t particularly dazzling with downfield throws or spectacular plays. But by the end of the Patriots’ 36-13 win over the Titans, Jones’ stat line looked like something we’re all getting used to seeing on a weekly basis. He was highly efficient, he avoided turnovers, and he did what he needed to do to help the Patriots win the football game. Jones...
NFL
kfgo.com

NFL roundup: Mac Jones leads Patriots past Titans

Mac Jones passed for a career-high 310 yards and two touchdowns as the host New England Patriots defeated the Tennessee Titans 36-13 for their sixth straight win Sunday in Foxborough, Mass. The rookie quarterback completed 23 of 32 passes and eclipsed his previous high of 307 yards in New England’s...
NFL
nbcboston.com

What Is It That Makes Evaluating Patriots QB Mac Jones So Polarizing?

Perry: What is it that makes evaluating Mac Jones so polarizing? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Mac Jones has made everyone lose their minds. The Patriots rookie is the quarterback upon whom no one can agree, apparently. There are corners of the football-watching universe that would say he's a product of Bill Belichick's system. There are others that believe the aforementioned group has no idea what it's looking at.
NFL
SB Nation

Mac Jones is the perfect QB for the Patriots and that’s all that matters

Praise for Mac Jones always seems to be couched in caveats. Ever present justifications why he’s really not that good, or that his success is due to the Patriots’ scheme rather than his own talent. This analysis is partially true, but bending over backwards to come up with reasons to disparage Jones during a successful rookie campaign simply isn’t helpful. At worst, it’s a disingenuous attempt to protect preconceived notions from before the draft.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Buffalo Bills#The New England Patriots#Pro Football Focus
Tide 100.9 FM

Mac Jones Shines as Patriots Reel Off 6th Straight Win

Mac Jones keeps getting better and the New England Patriots keep winning. Jones went 23-of-32 for a career-high 310 yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions as the Patriots cruised to a 36-13 victory over the Tennessee Titans to win their sixth consecutive game. His 123.2 passer rating was the highest in the NFL on Sunday.
NFL
NECN

How Patriots' Mac Jones Can Prepare for Bills Mafia, Bad Buffalo Weather

Cassel: Advice for Mac Jones on dealing with Bills Mafia, bad weather originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Bills Mafia is legendary. The Buffalo Bills have great fans. They love their team, they love the Bills, and it’s definitely a unique experience playing there as an opponent. Buffalo has...
NFL
Boston

Patriots stars Mac Jones, J.C. Jackson win Player of the Month awards

The Patriots got big Novembers from Jones, the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month, and Jackson, the AFC's Defensive Player of the Month. As much as the Patriots’ current six-game win streak and undefeated November is a team effort, it still probably wouldn’t be happening without standout performances from key players.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Keene Sentinel

How Mac Jones and the Patriots can beat the Bills on Monday Night Football

The Patriots and Bills will play twice over the next three weeks in games that should decide who claims the AFC East. Akin to any high-profile matchup, quarterback play will be the greatest factor in how Monday’s game and its encore in Week 16 unfold. As well as Mac Jones has performed the past six weeks, Buffalo undeniably holds an edge under center.
NFL
The Spun

Patriots Quarterback Mac Jones Files Interesting Trademark

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is looking to capitalize on his early NFL success. Under an LLC called “Mac 10 Enterprises,” Jones has filed a trademark for a logo to use on all sorts of merchandise and clothing products. The logo will be a simple combination of his initials and jersey number: “MJ10.”
NFL
cbslocal.com

Mac Jones Threw Just Three Passes In Patriots Wild Monday Night Win Over Bills

BOSTON (CBS) — Mac Jones did not do much for the Patriots throughout their Monday Night win over the Buffalo Bills. But the rookie QB did make some NFL history thanks to his light workload. With windy conditions in Buffalo, throwing the ball wasn’t really the best option for either...
NFL
Fox News

Patriots take sole possession of first place in AFC, only needed Mac Jones to throw 3 passes

The New England Patriots took sole possession of first place in the AFC with a 14-10 victory over the Buffalo Bills and only needed rookie Mac Jones to throw three passes. Patriots relied heavily on the ground game due to the wicked weather conditions that posed a problem for both teams. Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y., saw high winds throughout the game along with some snow before kickoff and flurries toward the latter stages of the matchup.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

49K+
Followers
100K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy