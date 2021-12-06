ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twitter Prohibits Sharing Personal Photos And Videos Without Consent

Cover picture for the articleTwitter Inc said Tuesday that it will not allow personal content such as photos and videos to be shared on its platform without the person’s consent. The social...

Twitter without Jack: WTF?!

Dorsey tweeted a "cryptic" tweet about Bitcoin, the dollar, the gold standard, the Treasury Bill standard, and especially about the US "Super Imperialism" If governments cannot kill bitcoin, and it continues its rise, then it stands a good chance to eventually be the next reserve currency. China's central bank has announced all transactions of crypto-currencies are illegal, effectively banning digital tokens such as Bitcoin.
You can no longer post photos of people on Twitter without their permission

Twitter has announced an extension of its private information policy. From now on, you are not allowed to share images and videos of “private individuals” unless you have their permission. And if you still post the content, anyone in it will be allowed to request takedowns. “People should have a...
Twitter expands privacy policy to include photos, videos

While Twitter is not necessarily a platform where people primarily share photos and videos, there are a lot of users, both content creators and regular users, that do so. There are also those who do it for not so good reasons and Twitter wants to take action against those who do it for nefarious purposes. They’re now expanding their privacy policy to include this kind of content, particularly if the photos or videos are private and are published on the platform without consent.
Twitter Has a New Photo and Video Policy, and People Are Confused

Twitter is in a period of monumental change, with founder Jack Dorsey stepping down as CEO and former CTO Parag Agrawal taking his place. But these changes seem to go beyond leadership. On Tuesday, the social media platform announced that it decided to expand its private information policy. Under this...
Twitter Removes More Than 200 Venezuelan Accounts That “amplified” The Official Narrative

The social network Twitter announced this Wednesday that it eliminated 277 Venezuelan accounts that “amplified” issues in support of the government of President Nicolás Maduro. a post On its blog, the platform explains that this network “amplified accounts, hashtags and topics in support of the government and its official narratives.” Many of the people “behind this abuse” had authorized an application, Twitter Patria, to access their accounts “We suspended the Twitter Patria application, a group of accounts that took advantage of and administered it, as well as a series of similar applications,” says the text. In March of this year, the social network Facebook temporarily blocked President Maduro’s account for violating its policy of fake news about the pandemic At that time, the Venezuelan government rejected the decision, considering it a “new arbitrariness” and an “act of censorship.” Shortly after, the Venezuelan communication minister, Freddy Ñáñez, indicated that they were working on a project that focuses attention on social networks. The Venezuelan accounts disclosed by Twitter this Wednesday are part of the elimination of a total of 3,465 accounts related to “information operations” also attributed to: Mexico, the People’s Republic of China (PRC), Russia, Tanzania and Uganda. Most of the cases, the accounts were suspended due to various violations of our policy regarding spam and manipulation of the platform. “Other countries In Mexico, the social network eliminated some 276 inauthentic accounts that mainly shared content” in support for government initiatives related to public health and political parties. ”China was where they disclosed the most accounts. They explain that they eliminated a network of accounts that amplified the Chinese Communist Party’s narratives related to the treatment of the Uyghur population in Xinjiang.“ Today , we published a representative sample of 2,048 accounts “, indicated the platform. Since the company published its first report on e On the subject, in 2018, they have shared 37 data sets of platform manipulation campaigns attributed to States that have originated in 17 countries. “We believe we have a responsibility to protect the integrity of the public conversation and provide meaningful transparency about our findings,” the platform concludes in its publication. Connect with the ! Subscribe to our YouTube channel and activate notifications, or follow us on social networks: Facebook, Twitter.
How Facebook Makes Money, and Why You Should Delete Your Profile

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO, founder, and controlling shareholder of Facebook (now part of the parent company rebranded Meta) started facebook with the vision of offering a free service to its users. To this day Facebook is free to users and the platform supports itself by auctioning advertising space to businesses.
Twitter will remove online photos and videos if they violate privacy

As pointed out by Twitter in a post on the blog, “misuse of the media can affect everyone, but with disproportionate effects on women, activists, dissidents and members of minority communities”. Users can request the removal of content. Anyone can request the removal of their images if they appear, without...
Meta Portal now lets you view Facebook Stories hands-free

The Meta (formerly Facebook) Portal is getting a number of updates, including one that lets you browse through your Facebook friends’ stories hands-free, as detailed in a post on the About Facebook blog. You can access the feature by saying, “Hey Portal, show me Stories.”. In addition to Stories, you...
What Does Twitter’s Image-Consent Rule Mean For Street Photography?

Photographers worry that Twitter's new image-consent rules will screw up their art. Twitter now requires permission from the subjects of photos and videos published on its network. There are some implementation issues, but the intention is good. However, photographers, especially street photographers whose bread and butter is candid shots of strangers, are not happy. Would photographers like Helen Levitt, Gerald Cyrus, or Vivian Maier be if they had to get permission from every person they photographed?
I deleted all my social media apps. This is what happened

Lots of people talk about deleting their social media accounts. I actually did it. Deleting Facebook and Instagram made me social media app-less, aside from LinkedIn, which I don’t tend to doomscroll on anyway. I’d been considering the idea for months, and I’m honestly not sure what pushed me to do it.
