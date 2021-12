People who have mastered the art of manipulation are some of the most elaborate story weavers, "misdirection's", evasive, and annoying people in the entire world. They know just what to say, how to say it, who to say it to, and what to do with them afterwards all in order to get what they want. These people have little to no concern for people's feelings or their lives altogether.

ARTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO