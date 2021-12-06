Earth911 Podcast: Investing for Clean Water Newday Impact’s Doug Heske

As the coronavirus pandemic in some form continues to move across the world, health professionals are continually reminding us to exercise good hygiene and keep our hands clean. Easy enough, if you have access to a clean source of water. However, according to the USA Water Alliance, there are more than three million people presently that are without a dependable source of safe drinking water in the US. Around the world, this is also a bigger issue, as many people lack access to a source of safe drinking water to maintain their hygiene. Ongoing developments to ensure global water security, as well as provisions for wastewater sanitation services to avoid polluting water sources have been slowly adopted. Droughts and water scarcity have become issues that we are dealing with in the US and around the world.

