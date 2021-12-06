ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Earth911 Podcast: Investing for Clean Water Newday Impact’s Doug Heske

By Mitch Ratcliffe
Earth 911
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe sit down for another responsible investing conversation with Newday Impact Investing CEO Doug Heske. Our topic is investing to ensure there is enough clean water for humans, animals, and vegetation around the world. In the...

earth911.com

Comments / 0

Related
Earth 911

Earth911 Podcast: Scott Lively on the Future of Beef and Meat Labeling

Scott Lively is the co-founder of the largest organic and grass-fed beef producer in the United States, Raise American, and is the author of a new book, For the Love of Beef: The Good, the Bad and the Future of America’s Favorite Meat. America has a massive appetite for beef. It’s a $111 billion-a-year industry that accounts for almost 5.4 million jobs, and Americans consume about 57 pounds a year per capita. In his book, he makes the case that a more sustainable meat industry can solve many of the environmental issues associated with concentrated animal feeding operations (CAFOs), which produce about 85% of the steak and hamburger in the U.S. The key, according to Scott, is a move to grass-fed cattle raised in a far more distributed production system.
AGRICULTURE
Earth 911

Earth911 Podcast: Shannon Lohr on Building a Responsible, Tranparent Fashion Industry

Shannon Lohr, founder of Factory45 sits down with Earth911’s Mitch Ratcliffe to talk transparency in fashion labeling. Fashion is one of the most environmentally harmful industries on the planet because it has focused on delivering “fast,” short-lived products made to be worn a few times and discarded. Factory45 has worked with more than 500 sustainable fashion entrepreneurs to develop a responsible industry in textiles and clothing. Her blog, podcast, and free or fee-based tools for fashion startups are a great resource to understand the environmental impact of traditional fashion and the potential for a low- or no-carbon future for fashion.
ENVIRONMENT
Earth 911

Earth911 Podcast: Nth Cycle’s Megan O’Connor Aims for a Revolution in Battery Recycling

The electrification of the economy depends on reliable access to a collection of valuable but environmentally damaging metals, including lithium, cobalt, nickel, and manganese. We talk with Megan O’Conor, cofounder and CEO of Nth Cycle, a Beverly, Mass.-based startup poised to disrupt the metal recycling industry with an electro-extraction system that can operate in very small facilities spread all over the world. The Nth Cycle process can handle up to five tons of material each day in a very compact facility — only 1,000 square feet, about the half the size of the typical retail storefront. That means in theory that materials could be recycled near the source and reused locally, and with 3D printing maturing, the idea of a locally printed car or EV batter is a very real possibility.
ENVIRONMENT
wateronline.com

A Pandemic Of Another Kind: Addressing The Issues Of Clean Water Scarcity

As the coronavirus pandemic in some form continues to move across the world, health professionals are continually reminding us to exercise good hygiene and keep our hands clean. Easy enough, if you have access to a clean source of water. However, according to the USA Water Alliance, there are more than three million people presently that are without a dependable source of safe drinking water in the US. Around the world, this is also a bigger issue, as many people lack access to a source of safe drinking water to maintain their hygiene. Ongoing developments to ensure global water security, as well as provisions for wastewater sanitation services to avoid polluting water sources have been slowly adopted. Droughts and water scarcity have become issues that we are dealing with in the US and around the world.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clean Water#Potable Water#Waters Corporation#Newday Impact Investing#Mckinsey#Evoqua Water Technologies#Middlesex Water Company#Msex#Heritage Crystal Clean#Iheartradio
Homer News

Alaska Native group to receive EPA funds for clean water projects

The Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium was granted $184,000 for water infrastructure improvements, the Environmental Protection Agency announced Tuesday. According to the news release, the agency is handing out $4.3 million to participating tribal organizations nationwide in an effort to help consortia create and expand programs to test for lead in drinking water at schools and other child care programs in tribal communities.
EDUCATION
dailyplanetdc.com

Tips for maintaining a clean water reservoir

A water reservoir is critical to the community because it stores both potable and non-potable water that homes and businesses can use. Traditionally, when a reservoir stores potable water, treatment plants have already treated the water. However, it’s critical to maintain your water reservoir to store and maintain clean water....
ENERGY INDUSTRY
BGR.com

Urgent Coca-Cola recall: If you have any of these sodas or juices, throw them out

Following the Kool-Aid recall and the more extensive Kraft Heinz drinks recall from recent weeks, we have a few new recalls involving soda and juices. This time around, we’re looking at two separate Coca-Cola recall announcements, impacting products like Minute-Maid, Sprite, and Coca-Cola. Lots of these soda drinks and juices might contain foreign substances like metal. You should stop drinking any of the Coke, Minute Maid, and Sprite products in the recalls and throw away any potentially contaminated products.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Apple Podcasts
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Youtube
theeastcountygazette.com

Fully Vaccinated Americans Are Getting Omicron in the US. Here’s Why?

In the United States, the Omicron variation has been linked to 43 COVID-19 cases, the majority of which have occurred in people who were completely vaccinated, with a third of those having had a booster dose, according to an official United States report published on Friday. The Centers for Disease...
PUBLIC HEALTH
iheart.com

Coca-Cola & Sprite Recall

There is a Coca-Cola recall involving Coca-Cola and Sprite soda cans that contain an undisclosed foreign matter according to a Department of Defense All Food and Drug Activity message that was issued on November 24th. This recall has not shown up on the FDA recall list at time of publish and has only shown up in the memo from the Department of Defense and appears to only affect a small portion of product that was distributed to Armed Forces Commissary locations.
FDA
TheConversationCanada

How the holiday buying season adds fuel to a rapidly warming planet

As extreme weather events in Canada and around the world are linked to human-made climate change, there is one story that continues to be left out: the connection between climate change and the products we purchase. Recent research shows that across a product’s life cycle — from raw material extraction through manufacturing, distribution, use and disposal — the total embedded carbon emissions are 6.3 times the product’s weight. Interestingly, it is the product’s supply chain, or what we do not see related to making and distributing products, that is especially carbon intensive. In the context of human history, the changes to...
CHINA
CBS Sacramento

Researchers Analyze Sacramento Wastewater Finding Omicron Variant

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Omicron variant in our local wastewater is now a reality for the cities of Sacramento and Merced. Scientists confirmed the discovery this week and gave public health leaders a heads up. But what exactly does this mean? A team of scientists have been monitoring the wastewater for COVID and its variants across ten cities in Northern and Central California. They’ve been doing so every day for more than a year. “Over the past week in Sacramento, we have seen three days with low concentrations of markers that are specifically associated with Omicron,” said Dr. Marlene Wolff, one of the...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Florida Today

Sustainability and embracing the future of Brevard |Opinion

Municipalities and counties  should be embracing and incorporating sustainability to protect our land and our homes.  The protection of our natural surroundings is becoming more and more prevalent in Brevard County –– which warrants applause and recognition. But along with these positive changes can come fear. Fear that sustainability is anti-profit and anti-development. This...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
ScienceAlert

Researchers Find Evidence That Fracking Can Trigger an All-New Type of Earthquake

Oil and gas extraction can trigger small, slow-moving, longer-lasting earthquake tremors, which scientists have documented in Canadian fracking fields for the first time. A team of researchers from the Geological Survey of Canada documented a new type of earthquake event resulting from slow ruptures near an active gas well. This helps to explain how near-imperceptible tremors induced by oil and gas extraction processes can trigger seismic slips and larger earthquakes.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy