The investigation continues into what happened three weeks ago at the Travis Scott show at Astroworld in Houston. Several people were killed, including an East Texas 9-year-old, and many more were injured. Lawsuits are certainly to come with payments coming to the victims and to their families. Travis Scott himself is doing what he can to show compassion for the victims but one family wanted none of his help.

