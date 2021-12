To that very special security guard at Loy Norrix High School:. Every day you would greet every child that walked past you with the brightest smile, saying, “Good Morning, Sweetie, how are you doing this morning?” I always responded, “Good, how are you?” Your words, “I'm good, have a great day, baby,” would sit upon my heart and mind for the entire day. In my freshman year, it was welcoming and made me feel as if I belonged. High school wouldn’t be as bad as I thought it would and it turned out there were good things at Loy Norrix.

