Ravens' Marlon Humphrey lost for season after tearing pec

The Baltimore Ravens suffered a jarring loss Monday the day after they lost a tough game.

The AFC North leaders revealed star cornerback Marlon Humphrey has torn a pec and is out for the season.

Coach John Harbaugh addressed the issue Monday with the media.

Harbaugh had said Sunday his decision to go for a 2-point conversion after closing within 20-19 of the Pittsburgh Steelers in the final seconds was due to having no cornerbacks left to play.

The conversion failed when Mark Andrews was unable to reel in a pass from Lamar Jackson.